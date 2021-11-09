MORGANTOWN -- The theme of Tuesday’s WVU football press conferences was all about moving on from a 24-3 lopsided loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
The good news for West Virginia? The Mountaineers have some experience at moving on, and had to it do several times during a 2-4 start over the first half of the season.
Though things turned for the better after a bye week at that point with the Mountaineers (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12 Conference) picking up back-to-back wins over TCU and Iowa State. But Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys was as resounding as any WVU has suffered this season.
“We got beat by a better football team,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “We didn’t play anywhere close enough to win on two out of three phases. Special teams and offense, neither of those sides came close to competing at a level that would’ve given us an opportunity to win.”
The Mountaineers will attempt to right the ship on Saturday as they hit the road to take on Kansas State (6-3, 3-3). The game will kick off at noon and will air on FS1.
The Mountaineers mustered just 133 total yards against Oklahoma State, coming on the heels of arguably WVU’s two best offensive games of the year. In taking on a Kansas State team that has ripped off three straight wins, with the last two -- victories over TCU (31-12) and Kansas (35-10) -- coming in convincing fashion, there is little choice for the Mountaineers other than to turn the page.
“The quicker we commit to knowing how to respond the right way and coming out of the thing, the better off we’ll be,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “That’s what we did coming into the TCU game, we’ll have to respond the same way.
“It is the quickest way to bring out what you’re going to be about when things go the wrong way.”
Brown wasn't thrilled with WVU's special teams in the Oklahoma State game, particularly a 27-yard kick return by Oklahoma State’s Brennan Presley that set the Cowboys up at their own 37 to begin the second half. Brown said the play gave Oklahoma State an advantage in field position, one the Mountaineers were never able to wrestle away.
But perhaps the most glaring instance came just a couple of series after, right when the Mountaineers seemed to be turning momentum a bit. West Virginia was able to force a punt with the Cowboys at their own 27 but it was muffed by WVU’s Graeson Malashevich, with Oklahoma State recovering at the Mountaineer 29. Four plays later the Cowboys were in the end zone, extending their lead to 17-3, and with the way Oklahoma State had West Virginia’s offense handcuffed, a 14-point hole was a mountain to climb.
Malashevich, a former standout at Spring Valley High School, was filling in for the injured Isaiah Esdale. On Tuesday, Brown spoke about the play and added that if Esdale -- whom Brown listed as questionable for this week’s contest -- misses the Kansas State game, he would stick with Malashevich as the team’s punt returner.
“I hated it for him,” Brown said. “The Australian punter they have is really good -- if you remember last Tuesday, same spot, I talked abnormally about their punter which probably bored you all, but it ended up being a factor unfortunately. [Malashevich] took his eyes off of it for one second, he probably should’ve been in fair-catch mode -- that’s probably the mistake there more than anything, he should’ve been in fair-catch mode and he wasn’t. But to his credit he went out and caught the next one.
“I hate it for him in a big spot but he’s got to have a short memory if that’s what he wants to do.”
ANOTHER DAY GAME: After a noon kickoff time was announced earlier in the week for WVU’s final home game against Texas on Nov. 20, it marked the third straight year in which the Mountaineers won’t get a night game at home.
Those three years represent the entirety of Brown’s tenure and on Tuesday, he was asked about why he thought there have been no night games in Morgantown since he’s been there.
“We’ve got them within our TV package, that’s probably more a question for our conference office more than anything,” Brown said. “I think our fans ... just listening to the feedback I get when we’re doing stuff is they prefer night games. I’ve heard about night games here, unfortunately haven’t been able to experience one.
“I don’t know. I have zero impact on that. I think it’s unfortunate. I was kind of hoping we would be able to kick that one off next week at night but it’s going to be an early kick as well.”
INJURY UPDATES: Brown provided two other injury updates on Tuesday, listing defensive back Charles Woods as a go for Saturday and calling linebacker Lance Dixon “doubtful.” Both were injured during Saturday’s game.