Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gmitertieonhed

WVU guard James Gmiter

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note -- Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday.

“All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family and praying for them,” said Brown.