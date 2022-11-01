MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note -- Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday.
“All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family and praying for them,” said Brown.
The 52-year-old Kim (Beeson) Gmiter was a registered nurse, who lived with her husband in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
INJURIES PILING UP: Obviously, any other news from Mountaineer football pales in comparison to Kim Gmiter’s passing, but Brown did go into detail on WVU’s increasing injury problems.
It starts with James Gmiter, who missed the past couple of games with an injury that will likely force him to sit out the rest of the season.
Freshman running back CJ Donaldson will also miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower leg injury against TCU. He had surgery Monday to repair his injury.
Without Donaldson and other injuries to WVU ball carriers, West Virginia’s running back room has become very thin. Tony Mathis, normally the starter, missed Saturday’s game, and his status for Iowa State is questionable. “Tony will be kind of a later-in-the-week decision,” said Brown.
Backup running back Justin Johnson, who had 10 carries for 36 yards against Texas Christian, also is dealing with an injury. “Justin played Saturday, though he was banged up and only practiced one day last week,” explained Brown. “He’s going to practice this week with the hope of playing [at Iowa State].”
Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson, who finished with three carries for 6 yards against TCU in just his second career college game, will have to be ready to step up at running back, if necessary, said WVU’s coach, and walk-on running back Markquan Rucker will also travel to Iowa State to provide additional depth in the backfield.
“We have to be creative as coaches, too, to create some carries,” Brown said cryptically about the running back situation. “It rolls on. Trust me, I wish we had CJ, Tony, all of them. We’ve run the ball pretty well, but we’ve also run it well regardless of who has been back there. So, if it’s Jaylen, JJ Rucker, whoever it is, we’ve got to block, they’ve got to make the right read and then be able to break some tackles.”
Both of the Mountaineers’ top spear linebackers, Lance Dixon and Davis Mallinger, are also dealing with injuries.
“Davis Mallinger will miss this week. How long he’ll be out, I’m not sure,” said Brown. “As for Lance, there is a chance [he could play this week], but I’d say it’s very doubtful for Dixon.” True freshman Raleigh Collins and walk-on Naim Muhammad got a bulk of the work this past Saturday after Mallinger’s injury.
There is some positive news for WVU on the injury front, though. Starting offensive guard Doug Nester is expected to return to action this week after missing the contest against Texas Christian.
Rashad Ajayi, who had been starting at cornerback for WVU until sitting out this past Saturday’s game with an injury, is on the mend as well. “He’s going to run today and practice tomorrow, so I would say he’s probable,” explained Brown of Ajayi.
Freshmen defensive backs Jacolby Spells and Mumu Bin-Wahad both were unable to go against the Horned Frogs, but Brown called each “probable" for this coming week.
Cornerback Charles Woods, who saw his most extensive action of the year this past Saturday, playing every defensive snap, after suffering an injury in the season opener, should be able to go against Iowa State as well. “I thought he played well [against the Horned Frogs]. If you ask him, he’ll tell you he’s not 100%, but I thought he played really well,” noted Brown of the senior cornerback. “Part of the reason we played better [defensively] in the second half is because we could do some things coverage-wise we hadn’t been able to do because we felt good about Charles in one-on-ones.”
MISSED CHANCES: West Virginia is coming off a 41-31 loss to Texas Christian at Mountaineer Field.
WVU had chances to pull off the upset of the No. 7 Horned Frogs (8-0), trailing by just one score throughout much of the contest until the final seconds, but West Virginia came up empty on multiple opportunities in the second half when it had a chance to take the lead.
“I said after the [TCU] game, and I feel the same way after watching the video, is our guys competed and fought,” said Brown, whose club fell to 3-5 after the loss. “They played the game the way it was supposed to be played on Saturday. At the end of the day, though, we just didn’t make enough plays at winning time. It wasn’t the outcome of what we wanted, but the standard of how we play was met.
“It was a big missed opportunity,” continued the head coach. “You don’t get many opportunities to play a top-10 team, an undefeated team here at home. So, it was a big missed opportunity.
“Defensively, the first half that absolutely can not happen, but the second half I thought [the defense] gave us a chance to win,” said Brown, whose Mountaineers trailed TCU 28-21 at the midway point. “Offensively we statistically did some really good things, but we just didn’t make enough plays at winning time. Two missed opportunities in the red zone after the takeaway on the [muffed TCU] punt were huge, and having the ball third-and-goal at the 4 and not being able to score [hurt]. The last [offensive] drive was extremely disappointing. That’s what you want; you want your offense with a chance to go win the game, and we had that chance but didn’t take advantage of it.
“Not the outcome we wanted, but I thought our guys competed. I was proud of how we played but disappointed with the outcome.”
UP NEXT: The Mountaineers now turn around and head to Iowa State this weekend for a contest with the 3-5 Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. in Ames, Iowa, in a broadcast that will be streamed on ESPN+.
“That’s one of the toughest venues to play,” Brown said of ISU’s Jack Trice Stadium. “I have a lot of respect for [Iowa State head coach] Matt Campbell and his staff and what they’ve built there.
“Both teams come into this game needing a win; it’s pretty simple -- by any means necessary,” concluded WVU’s coach.