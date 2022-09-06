Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

woodsdwo

WVU cornerback Charles Woods, injured in the first half of the season-opening loss at Pitt on Sept. 1, exhorts his teammates on the sidelines.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

It didn’t take long for Neal Brown’s weekly news conference to turn to the topic of health.

Unfortunately, Brown didn’t have many updates ahead of his team’s matchup against Kansas in Morgantown on Saturday. Kickoff for both teams’ Big 12 Conference opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Tags