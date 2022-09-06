It didn’t take long for Neal Brown’s weekly news conference to turn to the topic of health.
Unfortunately, Brown didn’t have many updates ahead of his team’s matchup against Kansas in Morgantown on Saturday. Kickoff for both teams’ Big 12 Conference opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.
In particular, Brown was asked about the health of senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was injured in the first half of the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss at Pitt on Thursday.
“I don’t really have an update on him right now,” Brown said.
Woods’ status would seem to be even more vital considering that corner Wesley McCormick, a redshirt senior transfer from James Madison, will miss Saturday’s first half after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter against the Panthers.
The defensive backfield was already an area of concern in terms of experience. Woods, a preseason All-Big 12 pick, has far and away the most snaps in a WVU uniform among the defensive backs.
With Woods largely out, the Mountaineers yielded 308 passing yards to Pitt last Thursday. With a rejuvenated Kansas program coming in and with quarterback Jalon Daniels capable of big passing outputs, it may be an all-hands-on-deck situation during practice this week.
“We’ll just have to get some other guys ready,” Brown said. “That’s the thing about injuries and targeting — one person’s bad luck, or however you want to say that, it’s an opportunity for others. We do feel like we have more athleticism in that room and guys we can play.”
Brown mentioned redshirt senior Malachi Ruffin and true freshmen Mumu Bin-Wahad and Jacolby Stokes as candidates for playing time should Woods not be back on Saturday. Bin-Wahad got snaps late in Thursday’s game as well.
Even though WVU wrapped up preseason camp a week ago, this week’s practices could have that same feel with positional races back underway in the secondary.
“This week what we’ll do if Charles can’t go, then we’ll have full-fledged competition and it started Sunday,” Brown said. “We played our Sunday night football and those guys got a lot of work. We graded it and today’s and Wednesday’s practice will determine who’s the first one in and who’s going to play.”
DANTE’S DOMINANCE: While the secondary had some struggles with the unit still jelling, the opposite was true up front where Brown said the Mountaineers’ experienced group on the defensive line largely dominated the line of scrimmage.
Statistically, it was hard to argue as WVU piled up six tackles for loss and five sacks on Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis. That was highlighted by a monster game from Dante Stills, who had two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on his own.
The numbers certainly were nice, but Brown said they only told a small part of just how good Stills was on Thursday.
“Your statistics don’t always tell the story,” Brown said. “Sometimes, Jared Bartlett might get a sack but Dante made the play. He may have created a double-team that got Jared freed up.
“Statistically, Dante had a good game, but he created opportunities by making plays so the other guys could get statistics too within the framework of the defense, which is a credit to him.”
Now in his fifth year, Stills is expected to be among the best defensive linemen in the Big 12 and beyond. Brown believes he took a big step toward that and even more so on Thursday.
“It was the best football game he’s played in his career,” Brown said. “He was mentally in the game, he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been — he looked like what we expect him to look like. I felt like it was his best complete football game he’s played in our time here.”
DO-IT-ALL DONALDSON: The breakout star for WVU from the loss to Pitt was undoubtedly true freshman CJ Donaldson, who rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and also blocked a punt.
As he did throughout most of preseason camp, Brown praised Donaldson again on Tuesday, especially when the subject of pass protection was broached.
“He did a really good job,” Brown said. “If we went back, we probably would’ve played him a bit more later. When you get in a game you have a flow and you have a plan and that was one of our concerns was pass protection, especially in the first game when you don’t know what the opponent is going to do. But, man, he picked up [Pitt linebacker SirVocea Davis] two different times and one of them was a big-time collision and there was no flinch by him and that was as impressive as anything he did all evening, including the blocked punt.”