MORGANTOWN — You’ll have to forgive West Virginia football coach Neal Brown if he forgets what day of the week it is.
In the highly regimented world of a college football coach, game day is Saturday and four days prior to that is Tuesday … at least that’s the way it usually works.
With the Mountaineers’ AutoZone Liberty Bowl showdown against Army coming on Thursday, in the coach’s perception, that meant Sunday — four days prior to the contest in Memphis, Tennessee — felt like a Tuesday.
“It’s Tuesday in my mind, so that’s why we’re doing a press conference,” chuckled Brown, who in a normal game week holds his press conferences on Tuesdays. “Our players and our staff are really excited about finishing our 2020 season in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis against Army. I have a lot of respect for Coach [Jeff] Monken and his staff and all the Cadets. This is going to be a very tough opponent, especially on a short notice.
“Our guys are ready to play. Anytime you play as bad as we did the last time out [a 42-6 loss to Iowa State], you want to play another game,” explained WVU’s coach.
Army discipline
Army comes into the Liberty Bowl with a 9-2 record. The Black Knights were not originally part of the bowl picture, but when Tennessee had to drop out of the Liberty Bowl because of COVID issues, Army was quickly tapped as a replacement.
“They are a really good outfit,” said Brown of Army, whose only losses this year came against Cincinnati (24-10) and Tulane (38-12). “When you turn on the film, they are what you expect to see: a disciplined group that plays extremely hard.
“They play nasty football, and I mean that in a complimentary way,” added WVU’s second-year head coach, whose club is 5-4 this season. “They play through the whistle. They get guys on the ground. They get to the football defensively with an attitude.
“It’s a great challenge, but for our guys and our program, I think it’s tremendous opportunity. There are going to be a lot of eyes on this game. I would maybe even say that it’s going to be the most watched bowl game outside of the national semifinals.
“I understand and our kids understand that outside the state of West Virginia, there probably won’t be a lot of people pulling for us. It’s going to being a fun afternoon, and we look forward to finishing the season down in Memphis.”
Lineup changes
West Virginia’s lineup will undergo a few changes for Thursday’s bowl game.
Middle linebacker Tony Fields will not be participating, as the senior who transferred to WVU from Arizona this summer has opted out so he can begin preparations for this spring’s NFL draft. Senior Dylan Tonkery is expected to start in his place, though Will linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo probably will slide over and see some reps at the Mike as well.
“We lose a guy in Tony Fields, who was a great player for us this year,” stated Brown. “He really played at a high level, at least up until the last game.
“You don’t just replace him, but we do feel we have some guys who can play the Mike position who can be extremely productive,” added Brown. “Dylan Tonkery is going to finish a great career here as a West Virginia kid. He’s looking forward to playing his last game, and I know we’ll get his best effort. Also Josh will play some at the Mike, too, and he’s spelled Tony there throughout the season. We feel confident in that position.”
While the Mountaineer defense will be without Fields, it does get an addition at safety. Scott Young, who also transferred from Arizona to WVU this past summer, will be available for action for the first time this season after the NCAA recently passed a rule allowing all transfers immediate eligibility.
“We lose a very productive player in Tony Fields, but we add a really productive player in Scottie Young,” noted Brown. “I think our fan base is going to be excited about seeing a guy who played at an all-Pac 12 level at Arizona. He’s been with us since the summer, so he knows our scheme. It’s not so much about him learning our scheme but getting his assignments down, just like the rest of our guys.”
Last call for seniors
A number of Mountaineer seniors will be playing in their final college game in the Liberty Bowl.
Though the NCAA has passed a rule in this pandemic year that the 2020-21 season doesn’t count against any fall or winter student-athlete’s eligibility clock, a number of Mountaineers have already announced that they will be moving on.
Fields is going to try to land a spot in the NFL, as is defensive lineman Darius Stills.
In fact a majority of this year’s 18-member senior class probably will not be back in 2021, though Brown did say that five or six are going to return, taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing an additional year.
Place-kicker Evan Staley and safety Alonzo Addae announced via Twitter this past week that each will be returning as sixth-year seniors next fall.
“I’m leaving it up to those guys to announce [their decisions] on their own,” said Brown. “We’re going to have three or four more [seniors] who are coming back. We’re not going to have an official release or anything. I’ll let them announce it on their social media channels or however they want to do that.
“It’s not going to have as huge an impact on us as maybe it will for some other programs for a couple reasons,” continued WVU’s coach. “No. 1, we didn’t play the whole year with a full complement of scholarships; we were in the low 70s [with a maximum of 85 allowed]. We also didn’t have a large senior class.
“So, it’s not really going to affect us in terms of recruiting in comparison to some other programs. We plan on using all 25 [scholarships allowed per year] in the ’21 class and all 25 in the ’22 class. We feel good about fitting under the 85 number.”