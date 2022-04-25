MORGANTOWN — With West Virginia’s 2022 spring practices and the Gold-Blue Game in the books, a number of tidbits, observations and speculations remain to be considered as the Mountaineers head into the summer phase of the program on Memorial Day. That will consume the next two months before preseason practice begins in the first week of August, but there’s plenty to discuss after what appeared to be a solid spring.
In no particular order:
Return game
Davis Mallinger has to be atop the candidates for kickoff return. He was first out for the uncontested kickoffs in the spring game, and in practices he showed a burst and explosiveness that no one else on the team, even the fastest of receivers, displays.
Given his long stride and strong upper build, he also has qualities that should allow him to avoid or break through some tackle attempts. Pair him with a speed guy on the other side and opponents won’t be able to kick away from a particular player in order to gain an advantage.
Wideouts looking good
Receivers turned in no fewer than eight tough or contested catches during the spring game — a welcome development for this group. Preston Fox, of course, was a dazzler, snaring two and being interfered with on a third that he came down with just out of bounds.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton also showed some advancement, attacking the ball up high on three occasions and coming down with two of them.
There was only one out-and-out drop, and that by a tight end, although there were a couple of off-target balls that were catchable but weren’t pulled in. That might fall into the picking nits category — it’s unfair to expect every ball to be caught — and overall there was improvement in this area this spring. If the dead drops can be avoided, WVU might have a more dependable corps than it has had at any time in head coach Neal Brown’s tenure.
One of the biggest areas of improvement looked to be the way in which the receivers attacked not only the ball, but also their defenders. Both Fox and Kaden Prather had clear-outs that allowed them space to catch the ball, and Prather admitted afterward that that was one area where new receivers coach Tony Washington, a former NFL player, has made a difference in terms of the lessons being taught.
Of course, those shoves have to be subtle, and there’s no guarantee that one or both of those in the spring game might not have been called by Big 12 officials. However, just like the Mountaineer baseball team is willing to sacrifice an out on the base paths in return for all the benefits it receives from its aggressive attack, a flag or two might be an acceptable price to pay if other plays result in big catches downfield.
Hit of the day
With the contact between the first team offense and defense limited to the “thud” variety, with no tackling to the ground, the physical tone of the game was a bit limited.
However, that didn’t stop safety L’Trell Bradley from recording the hit of the day when he broke up a pass intended for tight end Treylan Davis with a crunching hit to the body.
On the O-line
During the second half of the spring, it looked as if tackle Ja’Quay Hubbard might have passed Brandon Yates as the starter at right tackle. Of course, the coaches would not comment on any such decision yet, and there’s clearly more competition time on tap in the fall before that will be made.
However, Hubbard had worked with the first team during a couple of the latter-stage practices open to the media.
Then, just to mix it up, Yates was the starter with the first-team offense in the spring game on its first series, although mixing and matching with him and Hubbard unfolded during the contest. Call this one too close to call at this point, but the important thing is to hope that both are pushing each other to improved levels of play. Stay tuned.
Vanilla offense
West Virginia’s offensive formations were fairly plain, with one back, one tight end and three wideouts dominating, along with variations from a one back, four wideout set.
The Mountaineers showed several jet sweeps on the day, none of which were particularly successful, but may have more value as setup plays for inside runs or other action off the pre-snap sweep motion.
Oh, those penalties
One of the few negatives during the spring game were penalty flags for delay of game (two) and illegal procedure (also two). These didn’t happen in the second half with lots of deep backups on the field, though, and it’s a bit disturbing, as clock management and snap discipline was a particular issue in 2021.
This doesn’t mean that the problem hasn’t been addressed, but it is something to track once the team gets back on the field in August.
Screen gems
A positive from the transition to offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s system: his screen game will build on what WVU did in that play phase over the past couple of years. Brown wisely used a number of different screen plays in deference to his talent on hand, and Harrell’s attack will try to do the same.
Mixed in, of course, are the deep passes which grab immediate attention, and WVU needs to hit a few of those, as it did on Saturday, to boost its attack. But if it can throw on-target screens to receivers on the run, it’s going to benefit from those short passes just as much.
Blocking QBs?
Loved seeing QB Garrett Greene continuing to run alongside a back on a fourth-down zone play and head to the perimeter in search of someone to block. No matter how the QB race turns out, the Mountaineers have a competitor in Greene.
Bad look for James
Sam James’ end zone stunt of miming a dog relieving himself of the ball was not only unoriginal, but also not the greatest look for a WVU group that still needs to prove itself. Yes, it was “only the spring game,” and yes, “the kids are just having fun.”
But in the vein of “You play how you practice,” it’s just not something that adds much to the game, or to his play, which was a very nice catch almost directly over his head on fourth down for a TD. That should have been the focus.