MORGANTOWN -- Hershey McLaurin is feeling more comfortable at the Power Five level now that he’s entering his second year with West Virginia football.
That’s even with a new role on the defense while getting work at spear this spring.
“It’s going pretty well,” McLaurin said after a spring workout. “I feel like now I’m more advanced and I know what it takes, the speed of the game and what’s required to be great at this level and playing on this big stage. I feel like it’s going very good for me now.”
The 6-foot-1, 219-pound junior spent his first two seasons at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, McLaurin’s home state. There, he played safety and was a two-time All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference honoree.
He enrolled at WVU in January 2022 and made an immediate impact in his first year with the Mountaineers.
McLaurin played in all 12 games with two starts at free safety and finished the year with 45 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
He said the biggest difference in making the jump to a higher level of football was in preparation. McLaurin said his study habits have improved and he’s more aware of formations of opposing offenses, the tendencies of the offensive line and positioning of running backs and tight ends.
“I know it takes a lot of studying, a lot of hard work,” McLaurin said. “It ain’t just going out to play football. It’s more. You've got to really treat it like a pro, you’ve got to take it as a pro, you’ve got to approach it as a pro and just prepare yourself.”
Helping with that is the fact McLaurin has played offense in the past.
He was a four-year starter at quarterback at Collins High in Mississippi, winning a combined 29 games over his final three seasons and finishing his career with more than 6,000 passing yards and 73 touchdowns.
"Me being a quarterback helped me because my reads as a quarterback is really the same thing as being a safety," he said. "I feel like I know what the quarterback is thinking because I was once a quarterback. I knew what he’s thinking before the plays."
The biggest draw to pursuing the defensive side once he hit the junior college ranks?
“Hitting,” McLaurin said. “I just like tackling people, basically. I don’t like really taking licks.”
This spring, he went through another position change to spear -- one he’s enjoyed so far.
“The biggest difference is I’m just closer to the box,” McLaurin said. “I feel like me playing spear better fits my skill set. I feel like I’m more of a bigger guy, so being in the box is kind of where I want to be. I feel like I’ll be very good for the team playing spear.”
Davis Mallinger, Jasir Cox and Lance Dixon saw the majority of starts at the position last year. Cox is now pursuing a professional career and Mallinger has moved to the offense as a receiver. Dixon is continuing to get work at the position, as is redshirt freshman Raleigh Collins III, who played in four games last season with a start against Iowa State as a true freshman.
Brown said McLaurin was going to be limited in contact during the spring, but he still finished the Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium on April 22 with two tackles, while Collins had three.
And with a year at WVU under his belt, McLaurin feels more prepared heading into the fall.
“I feel like now I’m playing way faster, more confident than I was last year because I feel like I was ready," he said, "but I wasn’t getting myself prepared as well as I should, like now I am.”