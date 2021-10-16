Now with a bye week and at the halfway point of the season, the West Virginia coaching staff had the time, and certainly the reasons, to do some in-depth evaluation.
That in-house examination was likely to span across personnel decisions, schematics and practice habits with coach Neal Brown saying that everything was on the table after a 45-20 loss at Baylor last Saturday, the team’s third defeat in a row.
The West Virginia defense was gashed to the tune of 525 yards, but in looking at the season as a whole, that performance was largely an outlier.
However, another poor performance by the Mountaineer offense was another unproductive chapter in a season mostly full of them. West Virginia’s offensive struggles have been well documented and the numbers tell the story.
WVU (2-4 overall, 0-3 Big 12) ranks in the bottom half of the conference in most significant offensive categories including total offense (378.7 yards per game, seventh), scoring offense (28.3 points per game, eighth), rushing offense (112.8, 10th) and turnovers (10, 10th).
Those rushing numbers are maybe as concerning and confounding as any. After all, senior running back Leddie Brown ran for over 1,000 yards last season (1,010) and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection, yet is averaging just 70.3 yards per game this year.
Seemingly each week, Neal Brown has been asked about the run game. That was no different during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. But this time, with a week of evaluation ahead and some time to reflect on the season that’s been thus far, he had a more in-depth answer.
“I think [it’s] a little bit of everything,” he said. “So, I still think Leddie is a really good player. The defenses we’ve played are quality defenses, I’ll say that. The early part of the season this year, from a defensive standpoint, it’s probably set up a little bit different than a year ago.
“But I’ll say this, we’re not doing a good enough job creating movement for him. We’re not getting on some of those second- and third-level guys at tight end and receiver good enough where he can break extended runs. We’re not doing a good enough job hitting our play-action passes, which relaxes some of those safeties where they can’t fill in the box quite as quickly. I think those are all factors. And I think he’s left some yardage out there too. I think it’s a little bit of everything, but for us to be successful, we have to make sure he’s more productive.”
In an effort to kick-start the run game, and the offense as a whole, backup quarterback Garrett Greene has been inserted in certain situations and for entire series since the Mountaineers’ second game against Long Island. Greene, much more of a running threat than starter Jarret Doege, is the team’s second-leading rusher with 230 yards on 38 attempts.
Neal Brown was also asked about the two-quarterback system on Tuesday and gave an evaluation of both Greene and Doege to this point.
“Garrett, in the run game where he really struggled against Texas Tech with his run reads, I thought his run reads were much improved on Saturday against Baylor,” Neal Brown said. “But he has to do what he’s coached to do in the pass game. I’m all for freelance, but he needs to go from one to two [in his progressions] before he takes off and runs, and on Saturday he just took a drop and then ran. The struggle with him is the receiver group is playing by far and away … that’s the most productive group on offense right now and he’s got to be able to utilize them. There’s some things we can do with him in the run game, but they’re open when he’s playing and he’s got to be able to find them and get them the ball.”
Doege has been unquestionably the more productive thrower, completing 118 of his 181 passes for 1,444 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. But it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the redshirt junior, who was picked off in key situations against Maryland and against Virginia Tech.
Doege has also been battered behind a line that’s yielded the most sacks in the league (16). On Tuesday, Neal Brown was asked if Greene’s emergence has been a hindrance to Doege’s further development.
“I think [the two-quarterback system] is one of those things we’re really looking at this week,” Brown said. “I don’t think playing Garrett has hampered him and hasn’t necessarily taken practice reps away from him because we always give our backup reps anyway and the things we’re doing with Garrett we wouldn’t ask Jarret to do and vice versa.
“Jarret has been a little inconsistent, he’s missed some things. I thought he competed really hard on Saturday. He had a couple of really good scrambles; he threw the ball away under pressure a couple of times. He got smoked on a couple of missed blitzes we had and he got up and delivered the ball the next time, which I think takes real character to do that, but he missed some, especially down in the red zone. We had an opportunity to score a couple of touchdowns and we just didn’t take advantage of those.”