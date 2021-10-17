Last week was a bye week for West Virginia, but that doesn’t mean it was a week of rest for coach Neal Brown and his staff.
Quite the contrary actually, as the bye week allowed for a few days of focused recruiting, and that’s exactly what Brown said the focus was the early part of this week.
“We had everybody out on [recruiting trips],” Brown said. “[We had] a high number out on Thursday, everybody out on Friday and we’ve got some Saturday games as well.”
Brown has a top-25 2022 recruiting class going, according to most publications, and recently a ruling by the NCAA allowed him to add even more to it. The NCAA announced on Oct. 5 that it had approved a one-year waiver to allow schools to sign up to 32 players instead of the regular 25 as a compensation for roster issues related to the transfer portal.
While Brown said he’s still trying to wrap his head around all the red tape surrounding the rule, he added that he certainly planned to take advantage.
“There’s some fine print in there that’s a little bit different, so I have to get a really good understanding on how we can use those,” he said. “We will have 32 available. We’re down scholarships and all that kind of stuff. We’ll have 32, it definitely helps. It’s definitely going to allow us to take another D-lineman than we thought high school-wise, allow us to probably take another high school and transfer [defensive back], another body at linebacker, probably two more wideouts, so it’s definitely beneficial.”
After the last three games, all losses for the Mountaineers, building for the future may seem even more important. With the ever-growing transfer portal, there are now two very distinctly different routes to take to do so -- building from the ground up with high school graduates or heavily leaning on the portal.
Since taking over the program in 2019, Brown has reiterated his commitment to trying to erect a program built to win in the long term. Despite the team’s struggles thus far in 2021, he said that wasn’t about to change.
“Just because we’re struggling, you’re not going to see this wholesale, we’re-going-to-go-transfers-in-large-numbers,” Brown said. “I don’t believe that’s the right way to get where we want to get to and that’s not a negative on anybody that’s doing it that way. I just don’t think that’s the right recipe. I think we’ve got some guys we’ve been able to recruit and you’re starting to see some fruits and I think you’ll see even more of them next year.”
Brown added that in some ways, even though transfers are already seasoned as college athletes, there are greater risks going that route than taking prep players.
“I really still believe this from a development standpoint -- and we’re going to have to fill some holes with transfers -- but when you’re dealing in the transfer world, you’re going to have some hits and you’re going to have some misses,” Brown said. “And that’s the same way in recruiting high school kids, but in high school guys, when you have them, you can get them in your program and you can develop them.”
Brown has enjoyed some success through the portal. In 2020, linebacker Tony Fields, a transfer from Arizona, led the team in tackles and was a difference-maker on a unit that emerged as one of the best in the country. There are plenty others on this year’s roster who played elsewhere, including starting quarterback Jarret Doege (Bowling Green), bandit VanDarius Cowan (Alabama), punter Tyler Sumpter (Troy), spear Scottie Young (Arizona) and safety Alonzo Addae (New Hampshire).
But the key for Brown is to use the portal as a supplementary source of recruiting, a way to plug holes that inevitably emerge due to injuries and transfers.
“Are we going to add some pieces in the secondary and at linebacker through the transfer portal? Yes, because we’ve got holes there that definitely need to be filled,” Brown said. “Are we going to be aggressive in the transfer portal on offensive linemen? Yes. So, we do [take players from the portal], but you’re not going to see us go, ‘Hey, let’s go get 15 transfers.’ That’s not going to be the recipe for me, anyway.”
TCU KICKOFF SET: The Big 12 Conference announced that WVU's road game at TCU Saturday will be televised on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m.