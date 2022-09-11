Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) recorded career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (152) in the Mountaineers' overtime loss to Kansas Saturday night in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- Through its first two games of the season, West Virginia’s offense is blazing along as well as it has at any point in coach Neal Brown’s tenure.

The Mountaineers are averaging 36.5 points and 452.5 total offensive yards per game so far in 2022, but they are 0-2 with losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (55-42 in overtime) because at the same time they are allowing 46.5 points and 401.5 yards per game.