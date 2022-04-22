First-year West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell wasn’t sure just how much of his offense will be put on display Saturday in the Gold-Blue Game.
To Harrell, it didn’t much matter. When the team takes the field at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium, Harrell said he’s not as concerned about how much his offense runs, but how it runs what is called.
“I don’t really get paranoid about that stuff, but I know some people that do — some people probably here that do,” Harrell said. “We’ll have a discussion and figure out what we want to put out there, how vanilla we want to be or how much we want to show. I’m good either way. The key is, let’s go execute no matter what we call.”
That would certainly be a welcome sight to a WVU fan base that is eager to see the Mountaineers get back on track in terms of the prolific offenses for which squads of the 2000s and 2010s became known.
Statistically speaking, the West Virginia attack has been in a bit of a lull during three seasons under head coach Neal Brown, but in the offseason Brown relinquished play-calling duties and hired Harrell. The numbers certainly backed up the hire as Harrell’s offenses have been explosive in two stints as an offensive coordinator — one at North Texas (2016-18) and one at USC (2019-21). His units have ranked in the top 25 nationally in total offense in four of those six seasons.
But that’s not to say those offenses operated in the same ways. To the contrary, Harrell explained his belief in adjusting offenses toward personnel and not the other way around. He added that this spring offered a valuable opportunity to determine just what fit this team best, and that will continue over summer workouts and into the fall.
“You’ve got to figure out what works with your group at that time,” Harrell said. “In my three years at USC, we looked very different at times because what gave us the best chance to win we felt like was different with what group of guys we had.
“The first year I was there, we were deep at receiver so we played some 10 personnel [four wide receivers, no tight ends, one running back], spread it out, threw it all over the place and did some really good things.
“By year three, because of a bunch of different factors, that receiver room was really, really thin, we played almost exclusively 11 [three wideouts, one tight end, one running back] and some 12 [two wideouts, two tight ends, one running back] even because that’s what our personnel dictated.
“I do think there’s stuff we believe in, stuff we can run that, ‘Hey, we should be good at this,’ but you also have to tailor it to your personnel and what you have at the time. That’s the good thing about spring, you get a lot of reps and some different stuff and see, ‘Hey, we’re really good at this.’”
While Harrell didn’t offer any hints at what the Mountaineers may rely on in terms of formation, one thing he and his staff have been able to lean on, regardless of skill-position alignment, is a group of five returning starters along the offensive line that should lead the team through any play call. Harrell said that kind of experience up front allows freedom in the offense that may not otherwise be possible.
“I think having an offensive line that has played as many snaps as they’ve played, that’s been fun to be a part of,” Harrell said. “If you can build a football team starting up front — with a quarterback and some guys up front — you have a chance to be successful. If you’re good up front, it makes things easier in the run game and the pass game.”
Speaking of the quarterback position, Saturday will offer a final spring look at Garrett Greene, Will “Goose” Crowder and Nicco Marchiol, who battled it out all spring for what was thought to be the starting job. Last week, Georgia transfer J.T. Daniels announced he would be coming to Morgantown, and the prevailing thought is he will have the inside track at the starting job once he arrives this summer.
Still, Saturday will offer the three quarterbacks in Morgantown a chance to play in front of fans in the stands. Harrell is looking forward to that the most.
“I think that’s the thing you’re trying to see the most is how they perform with people in the stands,” Harrell said. “That’s a different feeling. For some guys, it’s something they don’t have much experience in. I think you can get a lot out of that.
“I think we’ve grown. As a unit we’ve grown a lot. In the quarterback room, we continue to grow every day, I think.”