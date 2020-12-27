West Virginia’s offensive line improved in 2020, but there is still more of that arc to traverse as the Mountaineers try to build a unit that is better at both grinding out yards in the running game and protecting the edge in pass blocking.
To that end, WVU added two high school linemen in the December early-signing period, welcomed a seasoned transfer on Christmas Day, and still could add another piece prior to the start of the 2021 season.
West Virginia rebuilt its 2019 offensive line after a graduation and a transfer left it even more threadbare than it had been the season before, and while this past year’s results were an improvement, the results on the inside were much better than on the edge. Thus, the tackle position became the spot wanting for immediate help, although the expected departure of interior linemen Chase Behrndt and Michael Brown leave new gaps to fill this year.
The signing of Spring Valley star Wyatt Milum and underrated Ohioan Tomas Rimac were the two big initial moves aimed at helping shore up the edge, where youngsters Brandon Yates, Briason Mays and Parker Moorer shared the bulk of the snaps. It should be remembered that Yates and Mays were just redshirt freshmen this year, while Mays was a redshirt sophomore learning yet another position on the offensive line, so they shouldn’t be cast aside when looking at the newcomers.
Milum gets the lion’s share of the notoriety, though.
“This is one of the most special players I have ever recruited in my career,” WVU Director of Player Personnel Brian Bennet gushed. “Early on in his career can play tackle. He has elite foot skills, and can play either side.”
Rimac is another long, lean lineman who pushes the measuring stick. While not nearly as ballyhooed as Milum, he has some of the same measurables, and could get an advanced start as WVU tries to recover some of the development aspects of the program that languished under the previous regime.
“Tomas Rimac is a guy that is only gong to continue to get better and has a chance to be a multiple-year starter here,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s one that may not get national attention, but I think [he is] a really good football player.”
Brown noted that it’s important to mesh the recruitment of highly regarded players with the identification of diamonds in the rough, or those that are overlooked by recruiting services. He is adamant that West Virginia will not back down from anyone in recruiting battles, but that to build a fully competitive team it is also important to develop those who might not be at the top of their games at the time they are signed.
If Milum and Rimac exemplify those two examples, Doug Nester is the standard-bearer for the third method of room-building — the transfer. On Friday, Nester announced his commitment WVU after spending two seasons, mostly as a starter, at Virginia Tech. Nester played both guard and tackle for the Hokies, and would seem to be well positioned to fit in wherever the Mountaineers need the most help, although the majority of his time came at guard.
Nester is something of a rarity — typically those transferring out of a school do so because they aren’t playing, so his pickup by WVU weighs even more heavily in the building of the offensive line room than most transfers.
As WVU continues to look for offensive line help in its Class of 2021, it’s also important to note that assistant coach Matt Moore’s room is quite young, and will remain so this fall in terms of eligibility.
Twelve of the current linemen on the depth chart are in the freshman or sophomore class, with eight of those on the bowl depth chart. Add in true freshmen Rimac and Milum, along with sophomore Nester, and the Mountaineers have a lot of youth to work with and develop when a hoped-for more normal spring practice session unfolds.