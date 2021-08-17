MORGANTOWN -- As West Virginia’s preseason football camp heads down the home stretch, most of the team's starting lineup is coming into focus.
That includes the Mountaineers’ offensive line, where left tackle Parker Moorer, left guard James Gmiter, center Zach Frazier and right guard Doug Nester are each pretty much locked in as starters.
The biggest question in that group comes at right tackle, where redshirt freshman Parker Moorer and true freshman Wyatt Milum are waging a war for the starting job.
“Parker is in a dogfight right now with Wyatt,” stated WVU third-year offensive line coach Matt Moore. “We’re trying to make that decision, but they are in a dogfight for that right tackle spot.
“Wyatt has come in and done a really good job with being ready to play and knowing the offense and playing with effort,” continued Moore. “Parker has made himself way better since the last year. That’s what competition will do. That’s what it’s all about. This is the first year where I’ve had a true, hey, somebody is pushing somebody.”
Moore is still trying to build depth behind his starting unit.
“I want 20 who can play,” exaggerated Moore when asked how many linemen he needs in his rotation. “I feel like right now I have seven.”
Yates, Gmiter, Frazier, Nester, Moorer and Milum give him six linemen he believes are capable.
And the seventh?
“Jordan White is one of the seven guys I think can play,” added Moore of the 6-foot-1, 298-pound second-year freshman.
“Jordan is a three-fold guy. He’s getting way better at center, and then he can also play left guard or right guard. Doug can play either left guard or right guard, and Gmiter can play either left guard or center. I’ve tried to make that inside group where we have several guys who can switch around.
“I feel we have seven, and now I want to get three more ready to have that elusive two-deep that I’ve been chasing the past two years.”
Finding further depth beyond his top seven starts at left tackle, where redshirt freshman Ja’Quay Hubbard has been getting most of the backup reps this preseason behind Yates.
“Tackle is where I really need to find out who that fourth guy is going to be. I have three [tackles], and I need to find out who that fourth guy is going to be,” explained Moore, who has spent the past 16 years in the college coaching ranks. “I need a fourth guy who can not only just go in there but is someone who can perform when the game is on the line. That’s what I need to find now, who that fourth tackle is going to be.”
Hubbard very well could be that guy.
“He’s totally changed his body,” Moore said of the 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman who transferred to WVU from Virginia last summer. “He hasn’t played in a year and a half, and he’s still making some mistakes, but he’s a high-effort, high-energy guy. I need him to come along.
“[Redshirt freshman Nick] Malone is also playing better and better. I moved him to guard instead of tackle, and he’s been really solid at that left guard spot.”
West Virginia is fairly young at the tackles. Yates started nine games at left tackle last year, and while Moorer, who like Yates is a third-year redshirt freshman, played in all 10 games in 2020, he didn’t start any. Milum played at Spring Valley High School last fall.
The interior of WVU’s offensive line features much more starting experience than its tackle spots. Frazier started nine games last season as a true freshman, and Gmiter has started 12 games over the past two years. Nester, who transferred to West Virginia from Virginia Tech this past January, has more game experience than any of the Mountaineers’ current offensive linemen, having started 17 games in his two seasons with the Hokies.
“Doug is moving much faster,” said Moore of Nester’s progress since arriving at WVU. “He came here weighing close to 340. Now he’s got his body fat percentage down to the low 20s or high teens, and he’s down to 320 pounds. He’s moving way better. He’s just got to keep learning the intricacies of the game. He’s a smart guy, and he wants to learn. He’s faster off the ball than he was in the spring, and a big part of the reason for that is he understands what we’re doing and he doesn’t have to think about every little thing. We’ve got to continue to work on his pad level and hand placement, but I think he’s got a really high ceiling.”
As for Frazier, most of his playing time last season came at guard, but he’s now taken over at center, where his excellent combination of physical and mental skills are extremely important for the Mountaineers.
“He does such a good job of understanding the game, understanding who we’re going to ID and who is working to who,” said Moore of the 6-foot-2, 306-pound second-year freshman from Fairmont. “I’m very comfortable with his communication of that. He will only continue to get better. The next thing for him is to see the secondary and understand the safety rotations. That’s when you start to get to those 400-level classes.”
Moore’s rebuilt offensive line admittedly had many struggles in his first year with the program in 2019, but it has made strides ever since. He believes this season’s unit is capable of taking another step forward.
“I’m really excited about this group,” he noted. “I think we have the highest ceiling since I’ve been here. We’re not there yet. We’re a little bit up and down; sometimes we look really, really good, and sometimes we don’t look as good.
“We had some protection issues today we have to clean up,” said Moore after Monday’s practice, “but I’m really excited about the group -- the effort we’re playing with, the physicality we’re playing with and our communication has gotten way better.”
Moore hopes all that offensive line improvement will mean better things for the Mountaineers as a whole.