In Neal Brown’s maiden voyage as West Virginia University’s football coach, he’ll be able to boast of having a Preseason All-Big 12 pick on his roster.
Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz made the 2019 team, chosen by Big 12 media members and released Tuesday. That continues WVU’s streak of having at least one preseason all-conference pick or preseason award-winner every year since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
McKivitz, a three-year starter for WVU, has started 35 straight games for the Mountaineers, which leads all returning players. He is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and three-time pick for the Academic All-Big 12 second team. West Virginia’s offense averaged 512.3 yards of total offense last season, second in the Big 12 and 10th in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma led the conference with six preseason all-conference picks, also grabbing two of the three preseason individual awards. Linebacker Kenneth Murray was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and preseason all-conference signal-caller, one of four preseason picks for the Longhorns. Iowa State also had four players on the preseason team, all on defense, as did TCU. Oklahoma State had three, Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech each had two and WVU and Kansas State both had one.
The Big 12 preseason media poll will be released at 3 p.m. Wednesday.