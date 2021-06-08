MORGANTOWN — With on-campus visits back open, West Virginia’s football program is wasting little time in bringing recruits to Morgantown.
One of those recent visits resulted in a verbal commitment from Ohio offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton, a 6-foot-4, 345-pound class of 2022 product from Cleveland Heights. He visited the Mountaineer campus last weekend and announced his commitment Monday night.
Hamilton picked WVU over offers from Iowa State, Purdue, Marshall and a number of Mid-American Conference programs.
In line to be a four-year starter at Cleveland Heights High School, Hamilton helped the Tigers to a 5-3 record this past season and a pair of Lake Erie League crowns during his career.
Hamilton has played mainly offensive guard for Cleveland Heights, and he’ll likely remain at that position once he moves into the college ranks.
Hamilton is the third offensive line prospect to commit to West Virginia in the class of 2022, joining Charlie Katarincic (6-5, 280) of Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut and Sullivan Weidman (6-6, 300) of Dexter School in Massachusetts. Katarancic was also at West Virginia this past weekend.
Hamilton is the first of three players believed to have made commitments to the Mountaineer program over the weekend.
All recruits can sign binding national letters of intent with the colleges of their choice starting Dec. 15.