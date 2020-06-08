The West Virginia University football team's recruiting hot streak continued Monday. The Mountaineer coaching staff secured a commitment from Brunswick (Ohio) offensive lineman Tomas Rimac. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder chose WVU over offers from Pitt, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa State, among others..
The 247Sports three-star recruit first appeared on WVU's radar when he showed up to Mountaineers' big man camp last June. At the time, he was a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman that was giving it his first real go on the offensive side of the ball.
Rimac performed extremely well at the camp, being honored by coaches as one of its top offensive line performers. The other three included in that group were Spring Valley stars Wyatt Milum and Bryce Biggs, and Good Counsel (Maryland) tackle Landon Tengwall. Milum holds a four-star rating and is already committed to the Mountaineers, while Tengwall, a Penn State verbal commit. joins in him in the Top 100. Biggs is no slouch, either, already holding a three-star rating and a total of eight offers.
Rimac did not receive an offer from West Virginia that day, though, and his recruitment flew under the radar into the fall. Yet once he sent out his junior film, West Virginia was among the nearly 20 programs that reached out to extend him a scholarship offer.
Rimac received a three-star, 0.8466-rating in the 247Sports Composite, although several scouts said he would likely sit higher when the rankings are updated later this month. As things stand now, he is the 11th commit in this 2021 class for WVU, and the second since Saturday, when four-star receiver Kaden Prather announced his commitment. Ten of the 11 WVU verbals currently hold a 247Sports rating -- Brayden Dudley will be ranked later this month, too.
The Mountaineers jumped from 33rd to 30th in the 247Sports Team Rankings as of Monday afternoon, jumping Missouri, Southern Methodist and Iowa State.