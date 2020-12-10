The scheduled Big 12 matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma, scheduled for noon Saturday in Morgantown, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the WVU football program.
On Thursday afternoon, the university announced that all football operations would be halted for seven days due to a rash of positive cases and contact tracing.
It is the second time in three weeks a potential matchup between the Mountaineers and Sooners was nixed. The teams were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 28, but that game was rescheduled to Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols within Oklahoma’s program.
With the cancellation, West Virginia finishes its regular season at 5-4 overall and at 4-4 in the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners (7-2, 6-2) will play Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19 in Dallas.
“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”