The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday football game against No. 13 Oklahoma at Milan Puskar Stadium will be televised at noon on ABC.
The matchup against Oklahoma will be Senior Day. Tickets are available online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.
With the 25% capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.