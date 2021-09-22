Sure, Oklahoma managed just 23 points in its 23-16 win over Nebraska last week in Norman, Oklahoma.
But, by all metrics and statistics in recent history, Saturday’s offensive output by the Sooners is very much an outlier, and the West Virginia coaching staff is fully aware of that.
As the Mountaineers travel to Norman to take on No. 4 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, WVU head coach Neal Brown, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and the rest of the staff are preparing to face one of the most explosive attacks to be found anywhere in the country.
That offense has been even more eruptive against WVU. Since Lincoln Riley became the head coach in 2017, the Sooners are 3-0 against the Mountaineers and have averaged an eye-popping 56.7 points per game against WVU to go with 624.7 yards per contest. Oklahoma has averaged 10.5 yards per play in those three meetings and OU quarterbacks have completed 80.6% of their passes.
Those are just a few numbers from a complete set that partially tells the tale of Oklahoma’s domination over the Mountaineers since WVU joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012. WVU will have to be much better to be competitive this week.
“We haven’t done a good job of stopping them,” Brown said during a press conference on Tuesday. “They’re really talented on offense, they’ve got a great scheme and talent ... our biggest challenge this year without a doubt.”
It starts with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who will be the third multi-dimensional quarterback the Mountaineers have played in three games against Power Five competition this season. Like Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa and Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister, Rattler possesses elusiveness and thrives on the ability to extend plays.
In terms of comparing Rattler to either, WVU coaches said he’s more like Tagovailoa in that Rattler more often than not is looking to throw while extending plays, while Burmeister is more of a runner. But Rattler, who was a first-team preseason All-America selection and one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, is likely as difficult as it gets in terms of preparation.
“The thing about Rattler is his arm talent is so unique,” Brown said. “He can move, he extends plays -- they can run him if they want to run him, they choose not to. But he has one of the strongest arms and one of the quickest releases I’ve seen since I’ve been doing it.”
The Mountaineers (2-1) made strides defensively last week, piling up six sacks and 10 tackles for loss against Virginia Tech. WVU’s 30 tackles for loss rank tied for fifth nationally, and its nine sacks are tied for 27th.
But while West Virginia has been good at getting pressure and coming up with negative plays, it’s been anemic at forcing turnovers. The Mountaineers have forced just one, a fumble from Burmeister last week, and only nine schools out of 130 in FBS have one or fewer.
Coming up with one or two against the Sooners could be massive in getting Oklahoma’s offense off the field and providing extra chances for a WVU offense that has had its highs this year. Brown said it has and would be an emphasis this week in preparation.
“We’ve got to do a better job recovering fumbles, there’s an art to that,” Brown said. “We’ve had three or four on the ground this year and we haven’t recovered any of them.
“We’re falling right on top of the ball. I mean the ball is oblong, you’ve got to go from the side and you’ve got to use your hands. So that’s part of it. I think we’ve got to do a better job of getting our eyes back on some downfield throws in the secondary.
“We had a long meeting on it, we talked about it in team meeting [Monday], talked about it in staff meeting this morning and we’re going to do some things in practice today and tomorrow to hopefully improve that.”
While Rattler is one thing, Oklahoma’s explosiveness certainly doesn’t end there. Junior running back Kennedy Brooks is back after opting out of the 2020 season and has rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Sophomore Marvin Mims is a big-play threat on the outside and has caught eight passes for 168 yards, averaging 21 yards per reception. Jadon Haselwood (14 catches, 127 yards and two touchdowns) and Mario Williams (13 receptions, 115 yards and two touchdowns) are also threats at receiver. And then there’s the H-back position, which includes contributors Brayden Willis and Austin Stogner, who can line up in the backfield, at tight end or out wide and contribute in a variety of ways.
West Virginia’s inability to bottle up Oklahoma is hardly an isolated issue. Under Riley, Oklahoma is averaging 48 points per game in Norman, the highest scoring mark at home found anywhere in the country. Over the last six seasons, the Sooners have lost six Big 12 contests while winning six league championships.
There’s no underselling the challenge that awaits the Mountaineers on Saturday, and while Lesley knows that, he said the team will approach it like any other week.
“It’s no different than any other offense, you have to figure out how you can get a guy off schedule and that’s all you can do,” Lesley said. “How you do that, well, that depends on what you see on film. We obviously know how talented [Rattler] is, our players respect it, they watch college football just like we do. It’s no surprise how good he is. You just go through and figure out where his strengths are, you know that and then you have to figure out where his weaknesses are and there’s not many. It’s a big challenge.”