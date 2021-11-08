MORGANTOWN -- There were certainly two sides of the same coin to examine in the aftermath of West Virginia’s 24-3 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
On one side was a Mountaineer offense that, outside of a decent first drive, was almost completely inept in moving the football, much less scoring points. On the other side was an Oklahoma State defense that has largely had its way with everyone it played this season.
It was certainly a Cowboys defensive unit that WVU coach Neal Brown praised all week and one he knew was capable of such an outing. In the end, a week of preparation wasn’t enough to overcome what Oklahoma State presented.
“We went in knowing … first of all, it’s not a great matchup for us offense/defense,” Brown said. “It’s just not. It’s kind of where they’re strong, so we knew going into the game it’s one of those games [we] knew that the matchups aren’t great.
“The problem is they’re big and strong up front, they’re multiple in their fronts and we struggled more than most, but nobody has done much offensively against them. You can look at all the stats down the list and nobody has done a whole lot versus them. They’ve got really good players that are experienced and talented. Credit to them.”
To Brown’s point, the Cowboys now lead the Big 12 Conference in total defense (277 yards allowed per game), scoring defense (16.3 points allowed per game), rushing defense (86.2 yards allowed per game) and are second in the country in opponent third-down percentage (25%). The Mountaineers managed just two conversions in 14 third-down tries on Saturday.
But more than its talented and experienced personnel -- nine seniors and two juniors in the starting lineup -- the Cowboys also added wrinkles within the normal game plan that also affected the Mountaineers.
“They played us more man coverage [Saturday] than they have at any point, probably due to the success they’ve had in the past versus us, that’s what I’m going to attribute it to,” Brown said. “And they got us in one-on-ones more so than they’ve done on video up front whether it was slanting their [fourth defensive lineman] and bringing a fifth rusher and getting the offensive line in one-on-one situations or lining up with two linebackers mugged down on the guards and then playing some games. We had a really tough time with it.”
The tone of it all was set on the first play from scrimmage as Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege ran a play-action fake with two WVU receivers running deep. However, the Cowboys didn’t flinch and covered both options, forcing Doege, who would go on to be sacked eight times, to throw the ball out of bounds before being hit.
That early attempt to attack downfield was the game plan for West Virginia as Brown said the Oklahoma State defense is too stout to try and sustain long drives against it. However, every time the Mountaineers tried to hit a big play, the Cowboys had an answer.
“We tried to open the game up with a shot play and they covered us,” Brown explained. “They do a good job in man coverage of being really physical. It’s not going to get called, so I don’t blame them. In the second quarter there we tried a couple more and they got to us quickly. First drive of the second half we had a couple of first downs there and on second-and-8 I called another play to get [wideout] Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] singled up and they beat us on a twist.
“They’re high-risk, high-reward kind of deals and we rolled the dice a few times and I think they won every time. I don’t think we hit a single shot play.”
Like most things, there wasn’t a simple answer on Saturday concerning what went wrong for the Mountaineers. Part West Virginia’s own mistakes and part a solid game plan and even better execution by Oklahoma State’s defense, and the result was a 133-total-yard output from the Mountaineers, marking the lowest number of total yards the Cowboys have given up in 16 years under coach Mike Gundy.
“They were clearly better than us,” Brown said. “They were able to not allow negative plays on their end for the most part even though we were able to get some pressure on the quarterback and they took advantage of the mistakes.
“Not good enough. They outplayed us and we’ve got to rebound and get it together here for the final three weeks.”
That starts at noon Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, when the Mountaineers (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big 12) take on Kansas State (6-3, 3-3) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised by FS1.