A new week brings a new opponent for West Virginia, but when looking at the challenge the Mountaineer offense faces, statistically speaking, it’s hard to tell.
Coming off a week when WVU was able to have success over a tough Iowa State defense in a 38-31 win, the challenge will be just as great as the Mountaineers welcome in No. 11-ranked Oklahoma State to Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Last week, Iowa State came to Morgantown with statistically the best defense in the Big 12, but after Saturday’s results — particularly the 38-31 WVU victory over the Cyclones and Oklahoma State’s 55-3 win over Kansas — some of those numbers have flipped.
Either way, if ISU’s defense is 1A in the Big 12, Oklahoma State is clearly 1B, and by any metric, West Virginia will have its hands full yet again when it has the ball on Saturday.
“On defense they’re lights out,” WVU coach Neal Brown said of the Cowboys. “One of the top teams in the entire country defensively. They’ve got nine seniors — nine seniors and two juniors that start, and those guys have played a ton of football over there.”
The Cowboys (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big 12) are in the top 15 nationally in scoring defense (14th, 18 points per game), total defense (eighth, 295 yards per game) and rush defense (ninth, 94.9 yards per game). Oklahoma State leads the conference in scoring defense and rush defense while ranking just behind Iowa State in total defense.
It doesn’t end there. The Cowboys are tied with Kansas State for the league lead in sacks (22), have the best third-down defense (26.3% conversion rate for opponents), fourth-down defense (40%) and have yielded the lowest number of plays resulting in gains of over 10 yards (72).
“This one is really good,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “They’ve got an attacking mentality, they’re versatile, multiple in what they do in coverage and front, very attacking, very physical on the back end … [they] run to the football the right way at all levels, so that equals a very good defense.”
Like Iowa State, the Cowboys have plenty of individual playmakers on defense as well. Senior safety Kolby Harvell-Peele was a first-team All-Big 12 selection two years ago as a sophomore, a second-teamer a year ago as a junior, a first-teamer again this preseason and has already picked off three passes, which is tied with Baylor’s JT Woods and Texas’ BJ Foster for tops in the league. Senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is the Big 12’s leading tackler with 79, which is good enough for 14th in the country.
Perhaps what stands out most on film, especially to WVU coaches, is the aggression of the Cowboys and they get it team-wide. Though Oklahoma State leads the league in sacks, freshman defensive end Collin Oliver leads the team with just 4.5. That ranks just eighth best in the league.
Instead, the team’s blitzing and attacking nature has created opportunities across the board with 14 different Cowboys having registered at least a half sack and seven having registered more than one.
“They are aggressive,” Brown said. “They take some risks. How they play their front is similar to how we play — they’re different on the back end than we are, but how they play the front is very similar, they’re just bigger. We’re smaller and probably a little quicker, they’re bigger and they’re a lot older than we are at some spots. They’re aggressive, they’ll get physical on the secondary and play close to you.”
Along with that could come a steady diet of one-on-one, press coverage on the outside. That would put added onus on the Mountaineer receivers as winning those battles could go a long way toward how effective WVU is at moving the football.
“I think the way they play it’s going to be one of those hand-to-hand combat games on the perimeter when it gets out there,” Parker said. “It’ll be a huge test for us because they’re very good at it and we’ll have to be equipped to be in it because it’s not going to be one of those things where you win every battle, but we’re going to try really hard to do so.”
Whether it’s stopping the run, keeping opponents from scoring, getting opposing offenses off the field on third and fourth downs or rushing the passer, the Cowboys are productive defensively by nearly any metric. And for his part, Brown said it doesn’t get much more complicated than that when breaking down the Cowboys.
“They’re just really good,” Brown said. “I could sit here and talk to you about a lot of different things, but they’re just good on defense. They make it hard on you.”