It wasn't quite unanimous, but according to the Big 12 preseason football poll of media representatives, Oklahoma is still the team to beat in the conference.
The poll, released Thursday afternoon, has the Sooners on top after they garnered 35 of 39 first-place votes from media members covering the conference. The other four first-place votes went to Iowa State, which finished at No. 2 in the poll.
West Virginia checked in at No. 6 in the poll, trailing Oklahoma, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU.
The Mountaineers garnered 185 points from 39 voters, finishing a distant 70 points behind the fifth-place Horned Frogs.
Oklahoma topped the poll at 386 points, finishing 35 points ahead of Iowa State (351). The Sooners, who have won six consecutive Big 12 titles, are the media's preseason choice for the sixth year in a row.
Texas (273) and Oklahoma State (266) came in third and fourth.
At the bottom of the poll are Baylor (eighth, 124 points), Texas Tech (ninth, 103 points) and Kansas State (10th, 39 points -- the unanimous last-place choice).