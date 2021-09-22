While the general consensus is likely that the West Virginia defense will have its hands full in preparing for Oklahoma’s offense, the inverse is likely equally as true.
The Sooners have made steady progress defensively under coordinator Alex Grinch, who took over in 2019, and some of Oklahoma’s strengths would seem to align with some of West Virginia’s weaknesses on offense.
The two will collide at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, with the Mountaineers looking for their first win over the Sooners since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The game will air on ABC.
With the way Oklahoma has piled up points under coach Lincoln Riley, the team’s defense is often overlooked. But when studying the team on film and preparing to play against the Sooners, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said the strengths of the unit shine through.
“Defensively, I think Grinch has done a really good job stabilizing that side of the ball,” Brown said. “They’re playing at a really high level and schematically he gives you issues.”
Brown added that, in several ways, the Oklahoma defense resembles the Mountaineer defense schematically. The two units are also similar statistically in terms of what they have excelled at so far this season.
WVU and OU rank first and second in the league in tackles for loss, with the Mountaineers recording 30 so far and the Sooners 27. The two teams enter with identical defensive scoring numbers, with both allowing 17 points per game through three contests.
And like the Mountaineers (2-1), the Sooners (3-0) are led by key players up front. Defensive end Isaiah Thomas, nose guard Perrion Winfrey and rush Nik Bonitto each have 2.5 sacks already and have combined for nine tackles for loss.
“Their defensive line are difference makers across the board,” Brown said. “You look at the Winfrey kid that plays inside, look at Thomas, look at Bonitta – those guys are all high-round NFL draft picks. We’re going to have to compete hard on the interior part of the offensive line and at tackle, and we have to give our guys the best opportunity to do that. Those are special guys playing on their D-line.”
Just how West Virginia deals with the vaunted Oklahoma front could be the biggest key in Saturday’s game, and the Mountaineers will have to outperform its current numbers in several categories.
Over WVU’s last five road games, all losses, the team has averaged just 60.8 yards per game on the ground. In 2021, the Sooners are yielding just 83.3 rushing yards per contest. Also, OU’s 13 sacks are the most in the Big 12 while West Virginia’s seven sacks allowed are tied for last in the conference with Kansas.
Finally, Saturday’s game will be a matchup between the two teams in the league at opposite ends of the turnover margin statistic, with Oklahoma leading the Big 12 at plus-5 and West Virginia last at minus-6.
The Mountaineers have tried to address some of their rushing woes by introducing packages and plays for backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who is much more of a run threat than starter Jarret Doege. After Greene garnered significant snaps in the team’s 66-0 win over Long Island, he was used in situations against Virginia Tech on Saturday as well, rushing for 28 yards on four carries.
It’s certainly an added threat for opposing defenses, but it’s also something that Brown said he and the offensive staff are still trying to get a hold on in terms of when and how often Greene will see the field.
“He helped us, he was a factor, he was one of the reasons we ran the football better,” Brown said. “There’s a feel to it and Garrett, I don’t know if I’ve got a total feel for him in-game yet. I thought he did some really good things Saturday, there were a couple that weren’t so good, but I thought he ran the ball well. And he can throw it. We haven’t asked him to do it as much, but he can. He’s got a really strong arm. But there’s a science to it. We don’t have it completely figured out yet, but we’re working through it.”
With as explosive as Oklahoma’s offense is, even with a spectacular effort from the Mountaineer defense, it figures that West Virginia’s offense will have to score its share of points for the team to have a chance. To do so, WVU will have to overcome those aforementioned statistical mismatches against the Oklahoma defense, and that’s not lost on the Mountaineer coaching staff.
“We know certainly what we’re flying out to go do,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “We know they’ve scored a high level of points and put up a ton of production. That side we’ll let the defense and [coordinator] Jordan [Lesley] and those guys worry about. On our side of things, we know we’ve got a job to do to keep ourselves in the game and find a way to score one more than them. Huge deal.
“It’s a great challenge for us as a full football team and statistics are proof of future and past outcomes, but at the same time we know what we have to do to put ourselves in this game and find a way to finish it in the fourth [quarter], and that’s been our biggest push in game planning thus far.”