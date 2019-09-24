MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia University redshirt junior offensive lineman Josh Sills had surgery on his injured right shoulder on Monday and will miss the rest of the 2019 college football season, Mountaineer coach Neal Brown announced Tuesday at this weekly press conference.
Sills missed West Virginia's last two games -- a home win against North Carolina State and a road win at Kansas -- after being a mainstay on the Mountaineers offensive line the last two season. He had played in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore with 22 starts.
Last season, Sills started every game at either left or right guard for WVU and was named to the All-Big 12 second team. So far this season, Sills had started games at right guard and center for the Mountaineers.
Brown said there has been no discussions about a medical redshirt this season for Sills yet, but that would come at a later date.