Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Olaughlin tcugame

WVU’s Mike O’Laughlin picks up yardage after a catch against TCU.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

Out for spring practices and the first couple weeks of preseason camp, redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin’s status remained unknown until West Virginia coach Neal Brown updated the media last week, saying O’Laughlin was back and should be ready for the season opener at Pitt on Thursday night.

It should certainly serve as a shot in the arm for the tight end room and the team as a whole. With 32 catches in his career, O'Laughlin is by far the most productive receiving tight end on the roster, and while position coach Sean Reagan said he feels comfortable playing Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey and redshirt freshman Treylan Davis, he admitted O’Laughlin brings a different, needed skill set.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Tags