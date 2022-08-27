Out for spring practices and the first couple weeks of preseason camp, redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin’s status remained unknown until West Virginia coach Neal Brown updated the media last week, saying O’Laughlin was back and should be ready for the season opener at Pitt on Thursday night.
It should certainly serve as a shot in the arm for the tight end room and the team as a whole. With 32 catches in his career, O'Laughlin is by far the most productive receiving tight end on the roster, and while position coach Sean Reagan said he feels comfortable playing Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey and redshirt freshman Treylan Davis, he admitted O’Laughlin brings a different, needed skill set.
“He’s more of a dual threat in the run and the pass game,” Reagan said. “Just a little more athletic. Not saying the other two aren’t but I’d say he’s a little faster and he’s got more experience in the pass game than the other two.
"[Polendey] is coming from an offense that was more pound and ground, which he does a really good job in the run game, and then Treylan Davis hasn’t played a whole lot but he may be the most improved player in the room if I’m telling the truth. But Mike O, he gives us a little bit more freedom -- spread them out in the box, things like that.”
While receivers Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton have been cited as experienced difference makers on the outside in the pass game, O’Laughlin has remained a bit of an X factor. O’Laughlin appeared in only five games last year, missing the first two and then injuring his leg during a 38-31 win over Iowa State. He missed the rest of the season.
Just being cleared early this week, Reagan said the only concern now is O’Laughlin’s conditioning, and that while he is full go, he will have the freedom to dictate how much he plays on Thursday.
“He’s got plenty of time to get in the groove of it,” Reagan said. “The big thing is going to be his conditioning level, how much he can go, but I can anticipate him playing and playing enough.
“I think he’s got a lot of say in that too about he feels, just like anybody that’s been injured. But he’s looked good. He moved around pretty good [in practice] and he’s done a really good job in the training room.”
O’Laughlin’s absence opened up reps with Polendey and Davis both seemingly taking advantage. In terms of playing years, few players are as experienced as Polendey, who’s entering his sixth season of college football, spending three at Miami and two at Colorado State.
Yet, according to coaches, Polendey is proving that an old dog can be taught new tricks. After serving almost exclusively as a blocking tight end in his career, Polendey has made big strides in the passing game by all accounts, and while blocking remains his specialty, look for him to have opportunities as a receiver as well.
“We keep pass stats from the spring and I think he had a catch percentage of 40%,” Reagan said. “Coming out of fall camp he’s 100%, so he really worked hard at that over the summer and the offseason. I think he caught around 300 balls a week to work on that skill set and he’s gotten a whole lot better at it.”
With a new offensive coordinator -- Graham Harrell -- in the fold and with the tight end position experiencing a renaissance across college football and in Morgantown, just how WVU’s tight ends are deployed remains to be seen. The three aforementioned players certainly give the Mountaineers options.
Polendey’s dedication to becoming more well-rounded has seemingly opened those prospects even more. With O’Laughlin and Polendey serving as the team’s top two tight ends and with each specializing in different things, Reagan said he could see WVU’s formational packages expanding.
“If you get to a point where you can put [Polendey] and Mike in the game at the same time, you’ve got a pretty good-12 personnel set you can be versatile in,” Reagan said. “We’ll have to see how that goes game plan to game plan and how much Mike can play.”