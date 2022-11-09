MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below-par performance of the season.
The man charged with straightening things out at quarterback is offensive coordinator and one-time Texas Tech star Graham Harrell, who says he understands what Daniels has gone through. In last week's rock-bottom performance against Iowa State, in which Daniels completed just 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Daniels looked like a sore-armed QB, something that head coach Neal Brown neither confirmed nor denied while saying he would start this week.
"You'll have to ask him," Brown said when asked if Daniels was injured. "JT was just off. He had some drops; there was pressure up the middle. He has to play better, and I think he will bounce back and play well this week."
Harrell backed Brown up in calling it an off day.
"Sometimes you have an off day at any position," Harrell explained. "The hardest thing about an off day at quarterback is one, it's pretty apparent, and two, you'd give yourself much of a chance to win."
Harrell said he went through it himself, even as he was setting unapproachable records at Texas Tech.
"There's going to be days where you're not playing great," he said. "I remember plenty of days when I was playing and was a little off. The answer was to keep at it, and if it doesn't come around, it's going to be a long night. When that happens, you turn to the run or have other guys step up to get out of that funk."
But there are also days when you can't miss, and what was probably Harrell's greatest moment came under Air Raid founder Mike Leach at Texas Tech when the Red Raiders upset the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners 34-27 in 2007.
Harrell threw a staggering 72 passes in that game, completing 47 of them for 420 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"That was really a fun game," Harrell said. "I think on that first drive, we threw a pick and me and Danny Amendola almost fought on the sideline. But after that, we got it together."
They certainly did. Amendola caught 109 passes that season and was Harrell's second option to Michael Crabtree, who caught 134, of which 22 were touchdowns while gaining nearly 2,000 yards through the air.
After that interception and the confrontation on the sideline, Leach approached Harrell.
"Leach says to me, 'Hey, we're not going to block these guys so stop checking to the run. We're going to throw the ball,'" Harrell said.
And they did.
"We threw it a ton in that game," Harrell said, picking up the narrative. "We knocked Sam [Bradford, the Oklahoma quarterback who would win the Heisman Trophy the next year] out of the game early, which probably helped our cause.
"It felt like we threw it every down and it might have been every down after that first quarter. It gave us the best chance to win."
Bradford would finish that game with two completions in three tries for just 11 yards.
"It's never good to knock someone out, but it helped us that night," Harrell admitted, having thrown 69 more passes in the game than Bradford. "That was a crazy night in Lubbock. Oklahoma probably could have won the national championship that year."
The next year Oklahoma beat Tech 65-21, with Bradford completing 14 of 19 for 304 yards and four touchdowns while Harrell went 33 of 55 for 361 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
"If we could have won that game, we might have won the national championship. I guess we paid each other back," Harrell said.
With his quarterback slumping and the team having lost four of its past five games, WVU needs something to break the negativity that is building around the program. Harrell says this week they will break out a more up-tempo, "entertaining" offense.