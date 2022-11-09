Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

otball JT Daniels 3 Front

JT Daniels had his worst game as WVU quarterback in the Mountaineers' loss last week at Iowa State.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below-par performance of the season.

The man charged with straightening things out at quarterback is offensive coordinator and one-time Texas Tech star Graham Harrell, who says he understands what Daniels has gone through. In last week's rock-bottom performance against Iowa State, in which Daniels completed just 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Daniels looked like a sore-armed QB, something that head coach Neal Brown neither confirmed nor denied while saying he would start this week.

Tags