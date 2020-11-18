Picking positional groups to highlight on the West Virginia defense these days is a fairly easy task.
The Mountaineers (5-3 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) have largely been stellar on the defensive side of the ball by nearly any measurement, ranking fifth in the country in total defense (274 yards per game) and near the top of almost all major categories.
The defensive performance has almost certainly eclipsed the wildest expectations held by even the most radical fan and has been pivotal in WVU’s competitiveness in all eight games this season.
But coming into the year, while there was plenty of experience coming back, one position was a big question mark — cornerback. That’s where seniors Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington graduated a year ago, leaving two major holes to fill in the defensive backfield.
Enter sophomore Nicktroy Fortune and junior Dreshun Miller, who have both melded into the starting lineup largely without missing a beat.
“I think they’re improving,” coach Neal Brown said of his two corners. “I credit [co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach] Jahmile [Addae] and those guys have really improved.”
Fortune entered the season as the lone player with starting experience at corner as he relieved Washington for two games last season while Washington was injured. He also saw time in nine other contests as a backup and finished with 17 tackles and two pass breakups to his credit.
This year already, Fortune has made 24 tackles, two pass breakups and has one of the team’s 10 interceptions, which ranks the Mountaineers in a tie for seventh nationally. Overall, West Virginia is fourth against the pass and tops among Big 12 Conference teams, allowing just 161.5 yards per game.
While Fortune has been solid, Miller has been a revelation. A junior-college transfer from Eastern Arizona College, Miller suffered a leg injury prior to last season and missed the entire year, leaving him as a complete unknown entering this season.
Miller ranks in a tie for eighth nationally and in a tie for third in the Big 12 in pass breakups with eight. That to go with 27 tackles and an interception.
“I think we’ve done a really good job schematically helping them out,” Brown said. “I think each of them are improved, especially in one-on-one situations. We’ve played more man coverage as the year has gone on, which speaks to the confidence that we have as a staff in Dreshun and Nicktroy.”
And when it comes to the WVU defense, it comes complete with a couple of hybrid spots that don’t necessarily fall within the parameters of traditional positional football. That includes the Mountaineers’ spear position, where Tykee Smith resides.
A mixture of a linebacker, corner and safety, it’s often difficult to figure out just where Smith might be on the field on any given play. Wherever he’s been, he’s been effective in a big way.
Smith is in a tie for second on the team (behind Tony Fields) with 55 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, just half a TFL behind Dante Stills for tops on the team in that category.
Smith is also one of only two players on WVU’s defense with two interceptions (along with safety Alonzo Addae), and he’s broken up four passes, third among Mountaineers behind Miller and Addae.
Smith, a sophomore from Philadelphia, seems to only be getting better and was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week after recording nine tackles, one for loss, a pass breakup and an interception.
According to Pro Football Focus, which uses analytics to grade college players’ performances, Smith is the second-best cornerback in all of college football behind only Patrick Surtain II of Alabama.
“At that position [spear] you’ve got to be able to play the run and be the seventh fitter in the box, you’ve got to be able to play man coverage, you’ve got to be able to play zone coverage and you’ve got to be able to blitz,” Brown said. “So, we’re asking a lot of him.
“I think the thing that separates him from others is he does a really good job of playing perimeter blocks — he tears off those blocks. He makes plays on the ball, which is something you say, ‘That sounds simple,’ but there’s a lot of guys that play that don’t make plays on the ball.”