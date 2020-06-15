One West Virginia University football player has tested positive for COVID-19 during the testing necessary to return to voluntary workouts.
WVU announced Monday that player will enter a 14-day self-isolation period. The university started contact tracing procedures and identified other players who could have been exposed, and they also will self-isolate for 14 days. Those players’ names were not released Monday.
The testing was part of WVU’s plan for student-athletes to return to voluntary workouts. For football players, that started Monday. The particulars of first phase of the team’s phased return to practice were announced May 29.
They included testing at least 72 hours prior to a player or staff member’s return date, as well as maintaining current CDC guidelines to stop the virus’ spread. Personnel will be limited in the facilities at all times, face coverings will be worn in all common areas and there will be daily screening and temperature checks for all staff and players.
The team will move weight equipment outdoors and keep it properly distanced and sanitized and virtual meetings will still occur.
WVU isn’t the only team to find COVID-19 positives through testing. Marshall found three student-athletes and one staff member were positive for the virus after testing to start voluntary workouts for the Thundering Herd.