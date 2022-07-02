This is the sixth installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. The Mountaineers will look to stay unbeaten at home against Baylor having won each of the prior five matchups in Morgantown.
From 2-7 to Big 12 champion in just his second year at the helm, Dave Aranda engineered quite a turnaround at Baylor with the Bears finishing 12-2, including a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.
Getting there is one thing, now Baylor must figure out how to stay at the top.
Aranda and company will have to do it without several of the team’s stalwarts from its Cinderella run a year ago, including first-team All-American safety Jalen Pitre, who was drafted by the NFL Houston Texans. Linebacker Terrel Bernard is also gone, and between those two players alone, the Bears will have to replace 182 tackles, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss from last season.
And none of that counts quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who jettisoned to South Florida through the transfer portal in the offseason.
First things first — sophomore Blake Shapen won the quarterback job in the spring, sending Bohanon to the portal. Shapen, who started the team’s win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, threw for 596 yards and five touchdowns in six games last season.
He will however be surrounded by a relatively new cast of skill position players. Abram Smith, the league’s leading rusher with 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns on 257 attempts is gone, as is the team’s second-leading rusher Trestan Ebner. That leaves a ton of youth in the backfield with sophomores Taye McWilliams and Craig Williams expected to battle for carries. Also, senior wideout Josh Fleeks has moved to running back and could contend for reps as well.
Speaking of receiver, there’s virtually no returning production there but Gavin Holmes, who redshirted last season, is entering his sixth year with the program and started all nine games in 2020, making 33 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Ben Sims is the team’s leading returning receiver after making 31 grabs for 361 yards and six scores in 2021.
The strength of the Bears offensively will undoubtedly be up front where Baylor returns four starters including Connor Galvin, a first-team All-Big 12 selection at tackle last year. He will play across from super senior Khalil Keith with returning starter Jacob Gall anchoring the line at center. Grant Miller will also return to man one of the guard positions.
The Bears brought in a couple of key transfers to help shore up its defense. Linebacker Josh White came over from LSU and defensive tackle Jaxson Player arrived from Tulsa to aid Siaki Ika, a returning first-team All-Big 12 nose tackle, in the middle of the team’s defensive front.
Middle linebacker Dillon Doyle finished second on the team behind Bernard with 89 tackles and should provide reliability in the heart of the defense with cornerback Al Walcott (33 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups) and safety Christian Morgan (29 tackles, six pass breakups) also returning to starting spots.
TJ Franklin, Cole Maxwell and Brayden Utley each appeared in all 14 games last year and will be rotated along the defensive front. Matt Jones was fifth on the team in tackles with 51 and, despite missing the spring with an injury, should factor into the linebacker battle somewhere as well.
In terms of kickers, Baylor has its entire allotment returning with sophomore Isaiah Hankins returning after hitting 14 of 20 field goals and all 57 extra-point attempts. Punter Isaac Power and kicker Noah Rauschenberg are also back.
WVU leads the overall series 6-4, but Baylor has won two of the last three. The Bears have never won in Morgantown, going 0-5 in those contests.