The University of Kansas brought in Les Miles as its head coach for the 2019 season to try to change the image of Jayhawks football.
And the first season under Miles … looked a lot like the usual image of Jayhawks football.
Kansas went 3-9 in the first year under Miles. Three wins in a season is the best any coach could accomplish in Lawrence since Mark Mangino won five games in his final campaign in 2009.
There were some bright spots. In beating Boston College, the Jayhawks snapped a 48-game road losing streak against Power Five teams. That 3-9 record also marks the best record by a first-year Kansas coach since Turner Gill went 3-9 in his first season in 2010.
Miles, who won a national championship at LSU, will try to keep climbing. Preseason magazines still have the Jayhawks picked to finish last in the Big 12, but Miles has some talent, especially on offense, to make some noise. West Virginia University will see what progress Miles and company have made when they meet Oct. 24 in Morgantown.
Kansas’ talent starts with running back Pooka Williams. Williams was named to the All-Big 12 first team for the second time in 2019 after rushing for 1,061 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 27 passes for 214 yards and two more scores.
The Jayhawks have a couple of skilled receivers in the mix as well. Their top two pass-catchers from last season — Andrew Parchment (65 catches, 831 yards, seven touchdowns) and Stephon Robinson (45 catches, 727 yards, eight touchdowns) — are back. Yet Williams and the wideouts will deal with new faces in two important spots: quarterback and offensive line.
The Jayhawks are looking for a new starter under center with the graduation of Carter Stanley. He threw for 2,664 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019 and played very well against WVU, throwing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 29-24 loss to the Mountaineers.
The competition should come down to senior Thomas MacVittie and junior Miles Kendrick. Kendrick played four games and took a redshirt in 2018, then saw no action in 2019. MacVittie did play in 2019, if you consider throwing one pass — an interception — “action.”
Kansas also has just two starters returning on the offensive line, guards Malik Clark and Chris Hughes. Whoever joins the rest of that starting five will have to figure out how to improve the unit’s run blocking. Kansas’ rushing average last season was 145.8 yards per game, 86th in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Defensively, the Jayhawks could stand to see improvement everywhere. The group was 120th in the FBS in points allowed (36.1 per game), 124th in rushing defense (225.7 yards allowed per game), 98th in passing defense (249.5 yards per game) and 122nd overall in total defense (475.2 yards per game). It also was tied for last in turnovers forced, grabbing just eight all season.
Miles and his defensive staff will have plenty of opportunities to find new components to improve those numbers. Five players with starting experience return. The Jayhawks’ top two tacklers, Mike Lee and Bryce Tomeden, are gone, but the next three on the list are back.
Safety Davon Ferguson (57 tackles) and linebackers Gavin Potter (56 tackles) and Kyron Johnson (55 tackles) will need to be the anchors of the unit. The group also could get some help from freshman corner JaCobee Bryant, the highest-rated recruit in the 2020 signing class.
Special teams needs help all over the place. Kicker Liam Jones was just 11 for 16 on field goals last year and only 1 of 6 from 40 yards or longer. Punter Kyle Thompson was preseason All-Big 12 first team in 2019, but earned only honorable mention at the end of the season, so he’ll need to live up to early expectations. The Jayhawks also ranked 80th in kickoff returns and 105th in punt returns, and need to find a game-breaker in those two spots.