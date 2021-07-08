After an 0-10 showing in its FCS debut season in 2019, and after the fall slate of games was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, Long Island picked up its first two Division I wins over Bryant and Merrimack during a shortened four-game Northeastern Conference spring schedule in March.
But if the Sharks are looking to build upon that momentum, they will have to do so amid a significant amount of uncertainty.
Entering just its third season as a Division I program, it’s difficult to know a whole lot about Long Island.
The waters became even murkier when coach Bryan Collins announced he was leaving the program after 23 years effective immediately on June 29. A search for his replacement is underway with quarterbacks coach Jonathan Gill serving as the interim head coach.
Compounding matters, senior quarterback Conor Regan, a transfer from Northern Colorado, announced via Twitter the day after Collins’ departure that the university would not be renewing his scholarship and that he was entering the transfer portal. Regan threw for 516 yards and four touchdowns during the team’s 2-2 spring campaign.
Regardless of who ends up coaching the Sharks and lining up under center for them, they will have to navigate a brutal opening schedule that begins with three trips to FBS opponents -- at Florida International (Sept. 4), at WVU (Sept. 11) and at Miami, Ohio (Sept. 18).
Long Island, which merged two campuses (LIU Brooklyn and LIU Post) to form a Division I athletic program for the 2019 athletic season, is a fill-in for the Mountaineers as WVU was originally slated to play Indiana State before the Sycamores asked out of the contract. WVU obliged, and with a hole to fill, announced the addition of the Sharks to the 2021 schedule in September of 2019.
There is a connection between the schools and one that couldn’t have been known when the contract was signed. WVU defensive line coach AJ Jackson, who was hired this offseason, is a graduate of LIU Post, where he was a three-year captain. Jackson also got his coaching career started at Post as a graduate assistant in 2013.
But that’s where the familiarity ends as the two programs will meet for the first time.
Offensively, the Sharks were reliant on the run game this spring as they had 151 rushes compared to 99 passes, with nine players recording carries. The attack was led by junior Jonathan DeBique, who rumbled for 360 yards on 59 carries (6.1 yards per carry) with a touchdown. Sophomore Ricky Conway (27 carries, 34 yards) and freshman Demonhic Jennings (17 carries, 79 yards) should provide changes of pace in the backfield.
Defensively, it was a bit of a mixed bag for the Sharks, especially in the secondary. While Long Island allowed 917 passing yards and seven touchdowns across its four contests, it also came up with seven interceptions. That included two each from senior linebacker Ricco Aaron Jr. and junior defensive back Tariq Snead. Aaron also led the team with 39 tackles.
West Virginia will pay Long Island $475,000 for the game.