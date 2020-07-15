It has been a long time since a seven-win season from Iowa State could be considered disappointing, but that’s the point the Cyclones have reached under coach Matt Campbell.
After back-to-back eight-win seasons, ISU slid back to a 7-6 record last year. Still, that marks the first time Iowa State finished three straight seasons above .500 since 1976-78.
With the pieces Campbell and his staff have — one of the most respected quarterbacks in the Big 12 and an emerging star at running back among them — the Cyclones could be in line to start climbing back up the win charts. Iowa State will finish its regular season at home versus West Virginia on Nov. 27.
It starts under center with junior QB Brock Purdy, the conference’s leading returning passer (306.3 yards per game). Both Athlon and Lindy’s magazines picked Purdy as the preseason All-Big 12 second-team quarterback behind Texas’ Sam Ehlinger. Lindy’s ranks Purdy the 10th-best quarterback in college football, while Athlon rates him the No. 21 overall player in college football.
Behind him will be sophomore Breece Hall, who finished his inaugural year in college football with 897 yards and nine touchdowns. Hall played particularly well against the Mountaineers in 2019, finishing with 132 yards and three touchdowns.
He’ll need to step up his game even further as a featured back. One of ISU’s weak spots last year was the overall running game, which averaged 133 yards per game and ranked 102nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
One thing the Cyclones will have to overcome to do that is the loss of three of their starting five offensive linemen. One of those two returning linemen, though, sophomore Trevor Dowling, is an preseason All-Big 12 second-teamer according to both Lindy’s and Athlon.
Last season’s leader in catches and receiving yards, Deshaunte Jones, is gone, yet the receivers group still has plenty of talent. The No. 2 receiver from last year, Tarique Milton (35 catches, 722 yards, three TDs) is back, as is tight end Charlie Kolar, considered one of the best at his position in the country.
Kolar, an Athlon preseason second-team All-American, caught 51 passes for 697 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns last season. Backup tight ends Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner are no slouches themselves. Allen was named second-team All-Big 12 last season while Kolar was on the first team.
Iowa State’s defense is stacked with nine returning starters, led by safety Greg Eisworth, a two-time All-Big 12 first-teamer. Eisworth recorded 65 tackles, 3½ for a loss and ranked sixth in the conference in both passes defended (11) and pass breakups (10).
He’ll be joined in the secondary by safety Lawrence White, who was last season’s second-leading tackler (84) and paced the Cyclones with two interceptions. ISU also returns last season’s sack leader, O’Rien Vance, who finished 2019 with 6½ sacks.
Last season’s defense was solid but not spectacular. It ranked 45th in the FBS in total defense (369.3 yards allowed per game), 47th in rushing defense (139.5 yards allowed per game) and tied for 50th in allowing 25.9 points per game. And two important cogs are gone from that, run-stopper Ray Lima and 2019 leading tackler Marcel Spears.
This year, the Cyclones need to get plenty better against the pass. Iowa State ranked 72nd nationally in allowing 229.8 yards per game. ISU also needs to climb out of the FBS cellar in forcing turnovers. The Cyclones picked up just 13 last season, tied for 115th nationally. One return can boost those numbers, that of senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey, who sat most of last year due to injury. He’s ISU’s third-leading active sack producer with 18½.