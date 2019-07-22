Editor’s note: This is the ninth story in a 12-part series looking ahead to each of West Virginia University’s’ 2019 football opponents.
Prior to 2018, the Oklahoma State football team had won at least 10 games in six of the previous eight seasons. Last year, however, the Cowboys needed a win in the Liberty Bowl just to slip above .500.
In 2019, Oklahoma State has plans of returning to the Big 12’s upper crust. The Cowboys are talented, no doubt about that, but there are some question marks in key spots on the roster.
OSU has playmakers at skill positions but still needs to settle on a quarterback. Longtime Cowboys coach Mike Gundy has found ways to get more from teams with less talent than he should have on hand for the 2019 season. But can he and the team make the leap from barely above .500 to battling for a spot in the Big 12 championship game? Let’s take a look at the roster:
OFFENSE
n Quarterback: No matter who wins the starting job, OSU will be breaking in a new quarterback this season. The front-runners for the job are redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders and graduate transfer Dru Brown, a California native who started 12 games for Hawaii in 2017. Gundy has a track record of developing quarterbacks who can win in the Big 12, and if the Cowboys want to get back to challenging the rivals down the road in Norman for a spot at the top of the league, he’ll need to do it again.
n Running back: Chuba Hubbard was excellent down the stretch for Oklahoma State in 2018, busting Oklahoma, WVU, TCU and Missouri for an average of 106.3 yards per game. Losing Justice Hill hurts, but Hubbard, now a redshirt sophomore, proved late last year he can be a difference maker for the Cowboys. Incoming freshman Deondrick Glass, a Texas prep star at football factory Katy High, could also provide some pop out of the OSU backfield.
n Receivers: Junior Tylan Wallace was a first-team All-America pick last season, and returned for 2019 as not just one of the best wideouts in the Big 12, but one of the best in the country. Oklahoma State also has strong options in Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf. Converted quarterback Jelani Woods is also a name to keep an eye on at tight end.
n Offensive line: Three seniors — Marcus Keyes, Johnny Wilson and junior Tevin Jenkins all return to starting roles along the Oklahoma State line with a fourth player — junior Dylan Galloway — is back after starting five games in 2018. This group will be coached by 31-year veteran Charlie Dickey, who helped build power-running games through the offensive line at Kansas State.
DEFENSE
n Defensive line: This could be one of the most interesting positions groups to keep an eye on anywhere in the Big 12. Oklahoma State lost four starters and two more guys who played a lot from last season’s team, so who fills those spots is up in the air. Israel Antwine, who started 11 games for Colorado in 2018 and was granted immediate eligibility after transferring to Stillwater, seems like a strong candidate for playing time. As does Bowling Green graduate transfer Kyle Junior. Both are defensive ends.
n Linebackers: The situation is not as dire here when it comes to experience as it is on the line, but OSU is not very deep at linebacker. Calvin Bundage will be a three-year starter, while Devin Harper — expected to play opposite Bundage — missed the spring with an injury.
n Defensive backs: A.J. Green and Rodarius Williams form one of the most talented and experienced cornerback tandems in the country, while OSU has three safeties — Kolby Peel, Jarrick Bernard and Tanner McCallister — who played last year as true freshmen and showed some promise. In a pass-happy league, Oklahoma State should have one of the best secondaries to answer with.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker Matt Ammendola comes into the 2019 season as the NCAA’s sixth-leading scorer among active players — so the Cowboys should be set at kicker. Gundy turned to Australia for a punter and brought in 29-year-old Tom Hutton. The Cowboys have no shortage of skill position standouts to throw at punt and kick returns.