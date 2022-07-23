Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This is the final installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. Oklahoma State has dominated the series between the teams, having won the last seven and nine of 13 total.

Oklahoma State came up inches short, literally, of a Big 12 championship in 2021 as Baylor came up with a goal-line stand to preserve a 21-16 win in the league title game.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Tags