Gone is head coach Tom Herman. Gone is four-year starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Back are the same lofty expectations that are heaped upon the University of Texas football program each season.
There is certainly plenty of talent on the Longhorns roster, enough to warrant such standards, and it’s up to incoming coach Steve Sarkisian to develop it.
Sarkisian, fresh off a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, will begin his first head-coaching gig since his last season at USC in 2015.
With Ehlinger moving on, Texas lost the heart of its team. He made 46 starts, threw for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns while rushing for 1,903 yards and 33 more scores.
Junior Casey Thompson got a dress rehearsal for the QB job in last season’s 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl as he completed 8 of 10 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns.
He figures to be the leader in the clubhouse to take over for Ehlinger this season.
No matter who lines up under center, the Longhorns should lean on their running game.
Sophomore Bijan Robinson was named to the preseason All-Big 12 first team after averaging 8.2 yards per rush in rolling up 703 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries in 2020. He also added 15 receptions for 198 yards and two scores.
Junior speedster Joshua Moore led the team in catches (30), receiving yards (472) and receiving touchdowns (nine) last season and returns, as does sophomore Jordan Whittingham, who made 21 grabs for 206 yards. Redshirt freshman Troy Omiere (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) adds size to the outside and returns after tearing an ACL before the last season started. Senior Cade Brewer (6-4, 239) caught 15 passes last season and should lead an experienced group of tight ends.
Up front, the Longhorns said goodbye to tackle Samuel Cosmi but return four starters, led by center Jake Majors.
Defensively, outside linebacker Joseph Ossai was drafted 69th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals but there is still plenty left for new co-defensive coordinators Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Choate.
Senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison was also a preaseason first-team All-Big 12 selection and should lead a talented group of defensive backs. Jamison is also a threat in the return game, where he ripped off a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a win over Oklahoma State. Fellow senior Josh Thompson will be back on the other side, giving Texas one of the most experienced sets of corners in the league.
Senior Brendan Schooler, who spent time at both Oregon and Arizona, will move over from wideout to challenge for one of the safety spots, with senior B.J. Foster and sophomore Jerrin Thompson likely figuring into the picture as well.
Juwan Mitchell, a linebacker who led the Longhorns with 62 tackles last season, transferred to Tennessee and, all told, the Longhorns lost four of their five leading tacklers. The exception to that is senior linebacker DeMar Overshown, who made 60 stops in a breakout junior season last year with eight coming for loss to go with seven pass breakups. To fortify the position, Texas looked to the transfer portal and had success, bringing Ray Thornton in from LSU, Ben Davis from Alabama and Ovie Oghoufo from Notre Dame, giving the Longhorns quite the crop of new talent. Sophomores Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda as well as freshman Jaden Hullaby should add even more depth at linebacker.
Texas has plenty of size to anchor the middle of its defensive line with juniors Keondre Coburn (6-2, 348) and T’Vondre Sweat (6-4, 340) expected to clog up the middle, freeing up sophomore Alfred Collins (6-5, 302) and senior Jacoby Jones (6-4, 262) to attack from the outside.
Finally, senior Cameron Dicker is back to handle place-kicking duties for a fourth season. He’s hit on 47 of 64 field goals in his career.
WVU and Texas each own five wins in the all-time series. The Longhorns have claimed the last two decisions, including a narrow 17-13 victory last season in Austin.