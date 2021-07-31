A scandal and an offseason firing of coach Les Miles was hardly what Kansas needed after limping to an 0-9 campaign in 2020.
Lance Leipold of Buffalo was a late hire to replace Miles, and there’s no other way to go than up.
Just providing some kind of direction and a foundation would be a success for Leipold as he inherits a Jayhawks team that was thoroughly beaten in eight of its nine games last season and has lost 12 straight Big 12 games dating back to a 37-34 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 26, 2019.
While Kansas struggled on both sides of the ball, it was a nightmare on offense as the Jayhawks scored just 15.8 points per game, above only Vanderbilt among Power Five teams and 123rd of 127 teams nationally. Kansas was even worse in terms of total offense, ranking 126th, ahead of only UMass with 259.2 yards per contest.
There is experience returning, particularly at quarterback, yet it’s up to Leipold to decide which players give Kansas the best chance to snap its lengthy losing streak.
There are seven quarterbacks listed on the Jayhawks’ roster, with sophomore Jalon Daniels and senior Miles Kendrick splitting time a year ago. Together, they threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
A third option also arrived via the transfer portal as Jason Bean came in from North Texas after throwing for 1,131 yards, rushing for 346 and accounting for 19 TDs.
Elsewhere, junior Velton Gardner and sophomore Daniel Hinshaw Jr. totaled 124 carries in 2020, combining for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Leading receiver Kwamie Lassiter (43 catches, 458 yards, two touchdowns) returns for another senior season, with sophomore Luke Grimm returning after making 19 receptions for 255 yards and two scores. The Jayhawks lost playmaker Andrew Parchment to Florida State and Ezra Naylor also departed via the portal for Tulsa.
But if Kansas is to improve on offense, it has to start up front, where the Jayhawks were woefully bad in 2020, allowing over five sacks and 11 tackles for loss per game. Junior Mike Novitsky and freshman Michael Ford followed Leipold to Lawrence from Buffalo and senior transfer Colin Grunhard came in from Notre Dame to compete for the starting center spot. Senior tackles Malik Clark and Earl Bostick highlight the returners.
It was also a struggle on defense for Kansas as the team ranked last in the Big 12 in both scoring defense (46 points allowed per game) and total defense (459.2 yards per game), and the Jayhawks lost several key pieces in the transfer portal.
Corners Elijah Jones (Oregon State) and Karon Prunty (South Carolina) both departed, and up front, the Jayhawks lost Marcus Harris (Auburn) and DaJon Terry (Tennessee).
However, the portal taketh and the portal giveth, as Leipold also brought in defensive linemen Zion DeBose (Virginia Tech), Eddie Wilson (Buffalo) and Ronald McGee (Buffalo), and all could factor in along the Jayhawks front. Senior Caleb Sampson and sophomore Steven Parker should also figure into the picture.
The strength of Kansas’ defense may come at safety, where junior Kenny Logan returns after leading the team with 58 tackles and two interceptions last season. The Jayhawks’ second-leading tackler, senior Ricky Thomas, is also back to man a safety position.
Linebacker will be one of the Jayhawks’ biggest problem areas, especially after senior Kyron Johnson made the move to defensive end after finishing tied with Johnson for second on the team in tackles last season. Junior Gavin Potter will return for his third year as a starter, but otherwise there will be plenty of snaps available for new faces.
West Virginia owns a 9-1 advantage in the all-time series, with Kansas’ only win coming on Nov. 16, 2013 in a 31-19 decision.