West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown needs only to look at safety Osman Kamara to see the type of person and player he is.
“I’ll look around at special teams meetings and this is how he sits: he sits up at a desk every time,” Brown said. “He has a pencil and he’s taking notes.”
Brown said that is just a small window into why the fifth-year senior was given the Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award for the spring season. The award, presented by Blue and Gold News, goes to a walk-on team member who has distinguished himself through attitude and work ethic.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native showed all those attributes through a different and difficult 2020 spring practice session, Brown said. The Mountaineers’ spring season ended after a few practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gold-Blue spring game, where Kamara would normally have been presented the award, was canceled this year.
“He earned that award,” Brown said. “He has the respect of not only his coaches, but his teammates as well.”
While working as a reserve defensive back, Kamara has made his mark at WVU on special teams. He has seen action on more than 500 snaps over the last three seasons. He posted 100 snaps of action last season, including 17 against Texas. Kamara has seven career tackles and blocked a punt as a redshirt freshman.
“He’s very mature,” Brown said. “He has great leadership skills, the first being from a communication standpoint. He communicates very well in all settings. He’s extremely intelligent.”
Kamara also has made the most of his time in the classroom. He’ll graduate this summer with a bachelor’s degree in sport management and is pursuing a master’s in business administration. He has been named to WVU’s Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll and the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
“He’s going to be a big-time success, not only helping us on the football field this fall, but in life and his professional career,” Brown said. “He’s really a great ambassador for our program.”
The football program also named its four Iron Mountaineer Award winners. The award goes to the top performers in the team’s offseason strength and conditioning program. This year’s awards went to redshirt senior safety Dante Bonamico, junior safety Noah Guzman, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman James Gmiter and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Bryce Wheaton.