Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Milum
Buy Now

West Virginia sophomore offensive lineman Wyatt Milum protects the quarterback from Virginia Tech defenders during Saturday’s game between the Mountaineers and Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

Travel oddities, woes and less-than-optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game.

While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.

Tags