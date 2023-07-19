Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia's Doug Nester looks takes in the surroundings prior to a game against Virginia Tech in 2022 in Blacksburg, Va. Nester is one of three WVU offensive linemen named to Pro Football Focus' preseason All-Big 12 first team.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Four West Virginia University football players were included in the preseason first-team All-Big 12 list released by Pro Football Focus this week.

The trio of Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester and Zach Frazier on the offensive line garnered offensive first-team honors, and safety Aubrey Burks was the lone Mountaineer to receive first-team recognition on defense.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.