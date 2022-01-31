West Virginia’s rivalry resumptions with Pitt and Virginia Tech next fall have been moved to Thursday night games according to a release from the university on Monday night.
The Mountaineers’ season opener at Pitt, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, will now be played on Sept. 1. The game in Blacksburg, Virginia against the Hokies, WVU’s fourth of the season, is now moved from Sept. 24 to Sept. 22.
Television broadcast details will be announced at a later date.
“Moving two of our oldest football rivalries to prime time continues to build excitement for the 2022 season,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Fans will get to start the Labor Day Weekend with the Backyard Brawl, which is a great way to renew one of the best rivalries in college football. And if heading to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 wasn’t hard enough, changing it to a Thursday night matchup will showcase the rivalry even more to college football fans around the country.”
The Mountaineers’ Big 12 Conference contest against defending league champion Baylor scheduled for Oct. 13 in Morgantown is a Thursday night game as well, marking the first time the Mountaineers have played three or more games on weekdays since 2011. The opener against the Panthers will mark WVU’s first weekday game since a 17-14 loss at Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in coach Neal Brown’s first season.
