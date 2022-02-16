Two more West Virginia football players have recently indicated they are leaving WVU, upping to 17 the number of Mountaineers who have transferred out of the program since August.
Sophomore tight end Charles Finley entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and cornerback Daryl Porter tweeted Wednesday that he also was transferring out of WVU.
West Virginia experienced a flurry of transfer activity shortly after its Dec. 28 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, but it had been more than a month since a player had announced his intention to leave the Mountaineers. That lull ended this week with declarations by Porter and Finley that they were departing WVU.
Of the two, Porter is by far the more experienced, as he started all 13 games at cornerback this past season as a redshirt freshman. In that time, he had 36 tackles, a team-best six passes broken up and one interception. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he was a three-star recruit coming out of American Heritage High School. His father, Daryl Porter Sr., was a defensive back at Boston College (1993-96) who went on to play six seasons in the NFL. Porter Jr.’s half-brother, Marvin Jones Jr., was a five-star linebacker at American Heritage this past year who enrolled at Georgia in January.
Finley played in eight games in his two years at WVU, starting the 2021 finale at Kansas, though he did not play in the bowl game against Minnesota. A long, lean tight end (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), Finley played in a couple of games as a true freshman in 2020. His game reps were limited in the first half of the 2022 campaign, but an injury to starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin moved Finley up the depth chart behind the previous No. 2, T.J. Banks, who also has since transferred from WVU and is headed to Akron. Finley didn’t record a reception last season, but he did play in the final five regular-season games, including the start at KU.
Neither Porter nor Finley has revealed a list of schools to which they may potentially transfer.
They join a long list of Mountaineers who have entered the transfer portal since last August, but with 17 scholarship departures, West Virginia isn’t even among the top 15 of FBS schools with the most portal entries in that time span, according to the Twitter page NCAA Transfer Portal. There are eight FBS programs, including five in the Power Five ranks, who have lost 20 or more to the portal.
For WVU, Porter, Finley and linebacker James Thomas have not yet announced their new schools. The other 14 have revealed their transfer destinations:
Defensive lineman Eddie Watkins to Alabama A&M
Defensive lineman Darel Middleton to Alabama A&M
Safety K.J. Martin to Akron
Linebacker Devell Washington to Northern Iowa
Running back A’Varius Sparrow to Middle Tennessee
Wide receiver Sam Brown to Houston
Offensive lineman Parker Moorer to East Carolina
Linebacker VanDarius Cowan to Maryland
Wide receiver Isaiah Esdale to Rice
Tight end T.J. Banks to Akron
Wide receiver Sean Ryan to Rutgers
Quarterback Jarret Doege to Western Kentucky
Wide receiver Winston Wright to Florida State
Defensive back Jackie Matthews to Mississippi State
Besides those transfers who have left West Virginia, the Mountaineers have also added four incoming transfers in the past couple of months, all of whom have already enrolled at WVU:
Running back Lyn-J Dixon from Clemson
Defensive back Marcis Floyd from Murray State
Tight end Brian Polendey from Colorado State
Defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton from Cincinnati