MORGANTOWN — Practice, for some, conjures up images of drudging through motions that might seem to bear little resemblance to the actual games for which they are supposed to prepare the participants.
Outside of full-scale scrimmages, those small-group and individual drills are often viewed as items to be endured rather than embraced.
Coaches, though, and most players — especially those looking for any way to hone their abilities — view them as necessary steppingstones in the process. They aren’t just rote movements that have been passed down from coaching generation to generation. They evolve and change frequently to meet the fluid nature of the game.
That’s the case across the landscape, and it’s no different at West Virginia, where assistants such as running backs coach Chad Scott puts just as much effort into designing the drills he puts his players through as he does in game planning.
“That’s my challenge right there,” he said recently, smiling when asked about the ever-changing array of work on the practice field. “Outside of coming up with plays to call and run, coming up with different drills, I get a kick out of that.”
To be sure, there are a few drills that remain fairly constant from year to year. Ball security, along with footwork involving bags and cones to promote balance and change of direction, are two such staples. Even within those, though, there’s variety to help keep players interested and from getting dulled with too much repetition. Different angles, opposition, equipment and pathways help in that regard.
“We have our base drills, and they get good at them,” Scott said, underscoring the balance betweeen repeating the same movements over and over to make them second nature while mixing it up enough to keep focus on the process. “We’re big on not doing a lot of drills [each day], but doing a smaller number and getting great at them so your body can go out there and replicate that without even thinking about them, so you can do it before your mind can even catch up to it.”
Balancing that is the evolution of practice work. Not so long ago, some tackling dummies and bags laid on the ground were about the only items employed in drills. Now there are balls large and small, rolling doughnuts, cones, balls on sticks, arm pads, rope ladders — a seemingly infinite variety of items to help define the parameters of the work.
Still, at their core, those drills are meant to reinforce a specific skill or aspect of play, and new situations frequently arrive that lead to a tweak or a new skill development sequences.
“We actually did a new drill [on Friday] because two days ago the line was combo [blocking] to a linebacker and Justin Johnson had a hole over here that he wanted to get to,” Scott related. “In order to do that, he has to bring a linebacker to that combination [block] to get to that hole and he didn’t do that. That linebacker met him in the hole and he found out what it was like to get hit by a collegiate linebacker.”
Scott smiles in recalling what must have been a momentous collision, because it sparked his creative juices.
“So I came up with a drill for that particular situation, and Leddie Brown went out there and did that drill and then hit the hole and hit a big one. We try to come up with drills that simulate the actions that they go through as a runner and as a blocker. Then when they do it, we point it out in meetings so they know why it works and why they are doing it. When they see it, they want to do it more and do it better.”
That’s the core reason for practice, and while it might seem mundane, it’s a foundational piece of the game. Those who pay attention and work hard to master them will create a better chance to get on the field and achieve more success.