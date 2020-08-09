With a significantly altered format, Monday won’t exactly be a return to business as usual for West Virginia University’s football team, but business will resume.
The Mountaineers will officially begin practice Monday under new guidelines created to avoid as many complications with the COVID-19 pandemic as possible. The virus shut down WVU spring practice just days in and forced major changes in how the team trains.
Players will be split into two groups – Blue and Gold – with those that have spent the most time together being grouped together. The two groups will be completely separate of each other, with the Gold Group starting first on Monday and the Blue Group following. The order will alternate on Tuesday.
Days will include three meals, virtual meetings, on-field practices at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility and weight lifting with a three-hour break in between.
“Everything is spread out,” coach Neal Brown said via release on the school’s official athletic website. “The first group will basically come in and get taped, get treatment and eat breakfast. While they are at breakfast we will do our virtual position meeting there with their iPads. That will be like our install meeting.”
The practice portion of the day will be shorter than usual.
“What we are going to do is go from a real high-intensity drill to a low-intensity drill and then back to a high-intensity drill and then to a low drill. That’s how the practices are going to work out,” he said.
While the practices may be shorter, the days will be long with two groups starting at different times and each embarking through the same daily routine while separated.
“It’s essentially two-a-days for the coaches,” Brown said. “This has really how we’ve been operating since we started the 20-hour rule where you get the six hours of walk-throughs, six hours of position meetings and eight hours of conditioning.”
While the team is understandably a bit behind from a physical standpoint, Brown pointed out that mentally, the squad is advanced in comparison to where teams are at this point in normal years. That is attributed to allowed walk-throughs for teams approved by the Football Oversight Committee.
“[Normally] You are talking about more than three months between spring ball and when you open fall camp,” Brown said. “Now we have had 12 walk-throughs leading into fall camp so our guys, knowledge wise, are fine. They just don’t have as many full-speed reps.”
One of several unknowns as fall approaches is the Big 12 schedule, which has still not been released as of press time Sunday. What is known is that the Mountaineers are scheduled to play 10 games, starting with a nonconference contest against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 in Morgantown. But how long the rest of that slate stretches into the year is still a question mark and Brown stressed the importance of having his team ready for fewer games over a longer period of time.
“There is just a lot going on,” he said. “I think the recovery days and the days off are going to be important. How you manage your players – whether it’s COVID-related or not COVID-related — you have to get them to the season where they are prepared to play because there is going to be an extended time frame to the season.”
While Monday represents the first step in a long, cloudy journey to the beginning of the season, the return to practice certainly is an important landmark along the way. And with that will come further speculation on what the season could hold in terms of success.
Brown reiterated that the squad is still relatively inexperienced, but that he is happy with what the team has shown thus far.
“You look at our scholarship numbers and the amount of people who have been in our program longer than the time I’ve been here is not a whole lot of them,” Brown said. “We are really young and a little bit immature, but there is some good in that because they are eager too. I like our energy. I do think that, mentally, our capacity just from a football intelligence standpoint on offense, defense and special teams is encouraging.”
•••
Brown also noted that junior defensive lineman Taijh Alston will not participate in preseason camp and will likely miss the first half of the season as he continues to fight back from a season-ending knee injury, suffered last season against Missouri.