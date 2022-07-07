This is the seventh installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. The Mountaineers will look to snap a three-game losing streak against Texas Tech.
One of the sharpest thorns in West Virginia’s side during the Neal Brown era has been Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders will enter the 2022 season with a new coaching staff and a largely new-look roster as well.
Tech has won three straight games against the Mountaineers, but those victories weren’t enough to save the job of Matt Wells, who was fired before last year’s win over Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl.
Enter Joey McGuire, formerly an assistant at Baylor, and change in Lubbock has started at the top.
A total of 14 players have arrived at Tech through the transfer portal since last November, and while the Red Raider offense has built a reputation as an air-it-out passing attack, the team’s stalwart weapon is in the backfield in the form of senior running back SaRodorick Thompson. In four seasons, Thompson has racked up 1,980 yards in 37 games, scoring 33 touchdowns along the way.
An open competition at quarterback will likely rage on into fall camp. Henry Colombi transferred to Marshall in the offseason, leaving Donovan Smith as the team’s most experienced option. In 2021, as a freshman, Smith threw for 1,181 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 155 yards and three scores on the ground.
Tyler Shough transferred in from Oregon prior to last season but had his 2021 campaign derailed by injury after being named the opening-game starter.
Tech is largely inexperienced at wide receiver, where Brady Boyd transferred in from Minnesota. Junior Loic Fouonji (eight catches, 168 yards, one touchdown) and Trey Cleveland (11 receptions, 141 yards and one score) played sparingly last season and will likely become more featured in the attack.
Whoever wins the quarterback battle may need to depend on the team’s deep group of tight ends. Sophomore Mason Tharp led the position with 14 grabs for 198 yards and a touchdown, with junior Baylor Cupp coming in from Texas A&M.
The team bolstered its offensive line with five transfers, getting Ty Buchanan from USC, Cole Spencer from Western Kentucky, Monroe Mills from Oklahoma State, Michael Shanahan from Tennessee-Martin and Cade Briggs from New Mexico.
Defensively, Tech will have to make up for the losses of middle linebackers Colin Schooler and Riko Jeffers but the unit should be helped by plenty of experience up front. Seniors Tyree Wilson (outside linebacker), Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr. combined for 13 sacks and 26 tackles for loss last season.
Defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was fourth on the team in tackles with 62 to go with 10 pass breakups and three interceptions and will be joined by Rayshad Williams (38 tackles, 10 pass breakups) as seniors on the back end. Senior Krishon Merriweather is poised to take over in the middle after recording 52 tackles last season.
On special teams, Austin McNamara is among the league’s best punters, while Trey Wolff and Gino Garcia, a transfer from Houston Baptist, will look to replace the graduated Jonathan Garibay.
Prior to its three-game losing streak to the Red Raiders, the Mountaineers had won five in a row and still lead the series 6-5.