MORGANTOWN — After several seasons of watching from the sidelines, Austin Kendall is finally going to get his opportunity to be a starting quarterback in the Big 12.
Kendall sat behind Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray during his tenure at Oklahoma. He came to West Virginia University as a graduate transfer during the offseason and last week, after a lengthy battle with redshirt junior Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe, Kendall was named the Mountaineers’ starter for the season opener against James Madison (Saturday, 2 p.m., AT&T Sportsnet).
It will be the first time Kendall has been tabbed to be the first-team quarterback since his high school days at Cuthbertson High in North Carolina. He started one game at Oklahoma — last season’s win against Baylor in Norman. Kendall played one series in that game, missing on both of his passing attempts.
“Unfortunately we punted,” Kendall said with a laugh Tuesday. “They muffed the punt then Kyler went in and threw a touchdown. It was all good though.”
Kendall was named the starter early last week and since then the West Virginia coaching staff has seen a more confident, vocal leader of the Mountaineer offense emerge.
“What I’ve seen him do is probably be more vocal, just because he knows it’s now his offense,” first-year WVU coach Neal Brown said.
Kendall said being a better leader was something he put effort into during the offseason and now he is much more confident in his abilities. A big part of that, he said, is being the person who steps up and says something when it is needed.
“I can be real vocal when I’m off the field, but when I’m on the field, I talk to the guys and pump everybody up,” Kendall said. “I’m just trying to be the leader everybody needs, so when I’m on the field I’m always in people’s ears saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ Even when they drop a pass or miss a block, I tell them let’s go get the next one. I even talk to myself too. If I make a bad pass, I tell myself, ‘Let’s go, next play.’ ”
One relationship that will be paramount to West Virginia success this season will be the one between Kendall and redshirt junior center Josh Sills, who has only been at the position for a few weeks. Sills was an All-Big 12 pick as a guard last season, but emerged as West Virginia’s best option to anchor the middle of the offensive line during preseason camp.
“We’re pretty close and it was kind of an easy transition,” Kendall said. “He snaps the ball naturally and he’s a smart guy. He’s a leader, so it was a pretty easy transition for him.”
•••
Kendall is not the only one happy with the progress Sills has made since his switch to center. Count Brown and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Moore among those impressed with the early returns on Sills’ move to the middle of the line.
“It’s been good,” Brown said. “I think it has been a positive move for him too. It has increased his awareness. It has increased his leadership role. His study habits have improved greatly because now he has to handle all the communication on the offensive line. He has a better pad level than he ever played with at guard. He has an opportunity to affect every single play now playing at center. It’s a move where he volunteered to do it, but he was a little unsure of probably initially but it is something he has really enjoyed.”
At 6-foot-6, Sills is taller than most centers. While Brown was pleased with Sills’ pad level, Moore said being that tall means he has to work extra hard at getting a consistent pad level.
“He’s one of the strongest guys on the team and he does a really nice job with point of attack,” Moore said. “He’s just got to work on his pad level because he is 6-6 and you’re going against 6-foot-1 and 6-foot 2 nose guards. That’s something that he really has to focus on — his leverage.”
Of course, there is more to playing center than simply blocking defenders. The center has to snap the ball, and that is another area where Sills has shined so far.
“The No. 1 thing has been consistent snaps,” Moore said. “Knock on wood, he has had very consistent snaps. I’ve learned through years of doing this — Josh is a guy who played baseball all his life. He’s an athletic guy and that is usually your most consistent snapper. He’s got huge hands and he’s done a really good job.
“He’s done a really good job from a communication standpoint of understanding the offense. He works really hard at that. He spends a lot of time in the office on his own watching film and wanting to talk about how we communicate.”