MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia head coach Neal Brown says the decision has been made on who will start at quarterback for the season opener at Penn State on Sept. 2.
That decision just hasn’t been made public.
The Mountaineers have gone through the offseason with a quarterback battle between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, and the fifth-year WVU head coach says one has edged out the other.
“I know who we’re going to play. I know who’s going to start,” Brown said during a news conference Monday. “I don’t know if we’ll share that or not, but that’s been decided.”
WVU held its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday under the lights at Milan Puskar Stadium, and Brown said the performances of both “kind of verified what had been happening throughout camp.”
“Both guys have gotten better, but one of them has performed at the higher level and we’re going to continue to push them, we’re going to continue -- we can play both of them in the game,” Brown said. “I feel comfortable with both of them. It’s been clear who’s ahead at this point.”
Brown didn’t outright say the team has announced who would be starting in the opener, but said, “They know.”
“We just haven’t done anything real formal with it, but I think they have a good understanding,” Brown said. “Here’s the thing: We’ve got two really good quarterbacks. Feel good about both of them. One of them’s a little bit further ahead, and that’s kind of where it is.
“I don’t know if it really helps us to share a whole lot. It’ll be different, but I think the team, offensively especially, has got a good feel for it.”
Both bring dual-threat capabilities and saw action last season behind JT Daniels. They got the most reps through the Mountaineers' final three games.
Greene, a 5-foot-11, 202-pound junior, replaced Daniels -- last year’s starting quarterback -- during the Mountaineers’ Nov. 12 game against Oklahoma and helped lead WVU to a 23-20 victory. He threw for 138 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-22 passing and added 120 yards and two scores on 14 rushing attempts after coming off the bench.
Greene started WVU’s final two games, against Kansas State and at Oklahoma State, finishing the year with 493 yards and five touchdowns on 43-of-78 passing with three picks, as well as 276 yards and five touchdowns on 45 rushing attempts.
Marchiol, a 6-foot-1, 224-pound redshirt freshman, saw limited action in two games early last season and came in during the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State with 29 yards on 2-of-9 passing and 32 yards on six rushing attempts. He finished the year with 61 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-13 passing with no interceptions.
“For the competition, you really go into this -- and it was nine months -- you kind of go into it open-minded and you’ve got the parameters that you’re going to hold it and how you’re going to do the reps and everything, and we stayed pretty consistent through Saturday with that,” Brown said.
“You think about 15 spring practices, you think about winter workouts, spring practice, through the summer OTAs, into fall camp. There’s a lot of data points, so who rolls out there first in the game, it’s been decided over a lot of data points. 'Surprised' wouldn’t be the word that I would use. But I’m comfortable with how it went.”
Brown said both quarterbacks have progressed throughout the competition, as far as leadership, feeling comfortable in their own skin and fundamentally being able to take the drills being done year-round and applying those to live situations. The coach said the separation came in decision making over the long-term course of the competition and in overall accuracy.
He also didn’t rule out the possibility that both could see the field for the Sept. 2 season opener at Penn State.
“I feel really comfortable with both of them,” Brown said. “We haven't really gotten into our Penn State game plan, but definitely could play both.”