MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia head coach Neal Brown says the decision has been made on who will start at quarterback for the season opener at Penn State on Sept. 2.

That decision just hasn’t been made public.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.