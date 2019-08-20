There is yet another quarterback possibility on the West Virginia University football roster for this season.
A source confirmed to the Gazette-Mail on Tuesday a report by The Athletic that Jarret Doege, who transferred to WVU from Bowling Green in the offseason, has been granted an eligibility waiver by the NCAA and can play this season if he and the Mountaineers so choose.
Doege has two seasons of eligibility.
If Doege plays this season, he joins a quarterback competition that already includes Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall, Jack Allison and Trey Lowe. First-year WVU coach Neal Brown has yet to name a starting quarterback for the season opener against James Madison.
As a Falcon sophomore, Doege was one of the top passers in the Mid-American Conference. He completed 242 of 389 attempts for 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Doege is the younger brother of Seth Doege, who played for Brown when he was an assistant at Texas Tech.
