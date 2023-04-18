Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Just a few days after West Virginia coach Neal Brown was complimentary of his quarterbacks following a spring scrimmage, the two battling for the starting job had what quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan called “probably our worst day at quarterback” on Tuesday.

Reagan had been pleased with the development of Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol leading up to Tuesday’s practice, and the coach fully expects them to bounce back Thursday in their last practice before Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

