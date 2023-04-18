MORGANTOWN -- Just a few days after West Virginia coach Neal Brown was complimentary of his quarterbacks following a spring scrimmage, the two battling for the starting job had what quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan called “probably our worst day at quarterback” on Tuesday.
Reagan had been pleased with the development of Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol leading up to Tuesday’s practice, and the coach fully expects them to bounce back Thursday in their last practice before Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“It was a little bit of everything today,” Reagan said. “We were inaccurate with the ball. They probably want to blame it on the wind -- so be it, but the wind blows in the mountains, too. Decision-wise, eyes were just not in the right place. We really focused on that all spring about our eyes [being] where they need to be, and they’ve done a really, really good job of that the last two weeks, and we just weren’t ready to go today. That’s the bottom line.”
The two had impressed for much of camp, both with decision-making and execution, including Saturday -- the last time the team had an organized session before Tuesday. In that scrimmage, the first- and second-team players went between 40 and 50 snaps, with Greene and Marchiol splitting reps with those groups.
Brown said Saturday that Greene had three explosive runs -- one that was 60-plus yards -- and had two really good deep passes on "go" balls. Brown praised Marchiol’s decision-making, noting two drives on which he converted multiple third downs.
Tuesday was a different story.
According to WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright, who met with the media Tuesday following Reagan, the defense “got the ball in our hands a bunch.” He said the defense created four or five turnovers, and “we should have had the opportunity for seven or eight takeaways out of the back end, the back seven.”
“Up until today, there’s been some promise, gotten better each and every day -- both of them,” Reagan said of the QBs. “Each of them have improved on something they’ve wanted to improve on, executed at a high level, and then today happened and we were not very good, all right? Probably our worst day at quarterback today, but up until today I’ve been very, very pleased with where we are at that position between Garrett and Nicco.
“They’ve come a long way. I think going into today, between the two of them, we were somewhere around 70% completion percentage. We were in the upper 80s, low 90s in decision-making in our run reads and RPOs, so really, really good. That percentage probably dropped a little bit after today, but we’ll rebound and be ready for Thursday and Saturday.”
Reagan returns to coaching WVU’s quarterbacks this season after coaching tight ends last season, and says it’s come with a “new fire” for him.
Though he didn’t pay as much attention to the signal-callers last year as this year, he did coach Greene for a season. Reagan says Greene’s pocket presence has improved heading into his junior season, and that he’s done a better job slowing his eyes down and on his RPO reads.
Marchiol played in just three games last season as a true freshman, but the lefty saw significant action in a win at Oklahoma State in the season finale that Reagan believes was important for his development. Reagan said the focus during the offseason with Marchiol has been on footwork and eye placement, and he said the quarterback was “night and day” from the first practice through Saturday’s scrimmage.
“I’ll say this -- from what we’ve harped on from winter to now, is their eye discipline -- it’s come a long, long way," Reagan said. "They’re starting to see what they’re supposed to see.
"I have a saying with them: ‘see a little, see a lot.’ What I mean by that is, don’t worry about the big picture as much as what you need to be worrying about on that play. ... Everything else will take care of itself. Just do your job. There’s 10 other bodies out there with you. Count on them to do theirs. You do yours and the offense will run itself.”
The Mountaineers elected not to bring in a quarterback from the transfer portal, and instead showed faith in Greene and Marchiol. WVU signed Sean Boyle out of Charlotte Catholic High School, and he’s the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster.
Brown said before the start of spring practices the quarterback competition would likely not be decided until the team gets into fall camp.
“If they keep battling the way they’re battling right now, it’s going to be a tough decision,” Reagan said. “Both those guys are executing at a high level. It’s going to come down to who is more detailed most of the time, and that’s in footwork, that's in eye discipline, that’s in decision-making, that’s if and when we put our checks in, are we checking to the right thing? I would say, to sum it up in one word, it would be details.”
While disappointed in Tuesday’s performance, Reagan expects the two competing for WVU’s starting job to close the spring strong.
The Mountaineers have one more practice on Thursday before the spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“They’ll be ready on Thursday,” Reagan said. “I love that room, the way they bounce back. If they have an off day, they usually bounce back pretty strong. I would expect them to come back lights-out on Thursday.”