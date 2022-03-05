MORGANTOWN — Naturally, much of the focus on new West Virginia football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell has been on how he will manage the battle for the No. 1 spot under (or behind) center.
That competition, which is already underway in winter drills among Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol, will heat up in the spring and command countless hours of attention, analysis and predictions until a winner is anointed.
However, that’s just one aspect of the massive reconstruction job that Harrell is assuming. He has to build an offense from the remnants of a corps that averaged fewer than 370 yards and 25 points per game in 2021 and only 355 and 21.8, respectively, when the Long Island glorified scrimmage is eliminated from the picture.
While identifying the QB is one of his top tasks, Harrell also has to figure out, in his words, what the Mountaineers can do well in order to build an offense that can meet one of his primary goals in expecting to score every time it takes the field.
Some new coaches, upon entering a program, extensively study game video from the past season or two to evaluate talent. Others include practice video and grades as a different angle on the same task. Still others base more of their initial work on meetings with players, while an emphasis on a clean slate dominates with others.
For Harrell, who has been through similar processes at North Texas and USC, it’s a mash-up of all of those.
“I think it’s a little bit of all of that,” said Harrell, a former standout quarterback at Texas Tech who at one time held the NCAA record for career touchdown passes with 134. “I’ve gotten to see them work out quite a bit, and with that I think you can identify personalities and leaders. One thing I am excited about is that it’s a team that cares about each other and does things right. There’s not a lot of egos.
“I think a lot of that has to do with the offensive line,” he continued. “It seems like it’s a unit. They do a great job of leading. They kind of lead the team, and if you are great up front you have a chance to be successful. I think that is a unit we can build around.”
Those who watched WVU’s line over the past two seasons might raise an eyebrow at that thought, but Harrell has conducted excellent makeovers before. Taking a North Texas offense that ranked below 100 nationally in scoring, passing and total offense in 2015, he helped the Mean Green improve statistically in each category in 2016, and then took off in 2017, ranking No. 19 nationally in scoring (35.5), No. 21 in passing (291.9) and No. 24 in total offense (455.1).
That, of course, is a two-year arc, and WVU is hoping for more immediate results, no matter how big the reconstruction job is. Harrell isn’t backing down from that.
“We always expect to score,” Harrell stated bluntly. “Whenever we get on the field we expect to score, and that’s never going to change. I think the longer you are in a system things get easier, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be good in year one. We expect to be good in year one. I think there are enough similar things between what [WVU was] doing [in previous seasons] and what we are doing; hopefully the transition is a lot easier and smoother.”
To put those pieces together, Harrell has been around this year’s players as much as possible to get an idea of what they can and can’t do.
“I’ve watched a little bit of film on some of the guys we’ve had, and each one individually to see what we have coming back to see what they did well last season,” he said. “But I think it’s also important to give everyone a fresh start.”
Harrell has done just that at UNT in 2016 and USC in 2019.
“Sometimes a change of scenery or a new voice or something a little bit different can be really influential on a kid and change them a lot,” he continued. “At SC, we had a lot of success in year one offensively, and I think that it can be the same way here. We have a lot of pieces coming back that have played a lot of football that give us a chance to be successful. We have some holes that we have to fill, but if we can get the right guys in there, I don’t think there’s any reason we can’t be successful here.”
Those initial evaluations will continue for the next two weeks, but then enter a different stage with the commencement of on-field practices on March 22.
“I’ve been around them in the weight room and watched some film on them, but I think when we hit the field for spring ball, practice one, everyone gets a clean slate and hopefully that’s good for some people, and some stay on the trajectory they have been on. That’s the goal.
“Everywhere I go, confidence is something that goes a long way. We have to create some confidence and have that mentality to score, and that’s the goal whether it’s year one or year 10.”