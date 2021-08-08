MORGANTOWN -- The quarterback is always the focus of attention on the football field.
So it is at West Virginia as well, even in preseason practice, even when the pecking order at the position is pretty well defined.
Jarret Doege returns as WVU’s starting quarterback, having started the last 13 games for the Mountaineers over the past two seasons. Garrett Greene appears entrenched as Doege’s top backup.
Despite that acknowledged line of succession, West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker still gets plenty of questions about the quarterback position.
“He threw it clean and for the most part it came out on time,” Parker said of Doege’s first practice for the 2021 preseason. “We connected on some stuff downfield, which was encouraging, on some concepts that we really wanted to improve on. That was a good start.”
In leading WVU to a 6-4 record last season, Doege finished second in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (258.7). Among the league’s starting QBs, he threw the fewest interceptions (four) and had the fourth-best completion rate (63.9%).
His biggest drawback was the fact he didn’t connect on many deep passes, averaging just 1.3 connections per game that covered 30 yards or more. Of course, his receivers didn’t help him out at times, as they dropped their share of passes that negated potential big gains.
Still, a better completion percentage on deep throws is one of the facets upon which Doege tried to improve during the offseason.
“He worked on his game physically and mentally, and then on his body,” Parker continued on the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Doege. “He’s changed his body some. He’s also become a leader, and he knows what that means. I say it all the time, but leadership is exhausting. You don’t get a day off in those modes. The players don’t always realize that in a good way, but he’s realizing that. In his position, he has to be a good leader for us, and he is.”
The job to backup Doege became open when last year’s No. 2, Austin Kendall, who was the hero of WVU’s Liberty Bowl 24-21 comeback against Army, decided to move on from West Virginia. Kendall is going to spend his final college season at Louisiana Tech.
That left Greene as the only returning scholarship quarterback at WVU who was also a member of the squad in 2020. True freshman Goose Crowder has since joined the quarterback room after enrolling at West Virginia last January, and walk-ons Matt Cavallaro, Jackson Crist and Jake Robbins are also now part of the QB mix, but Greene appears to have the leg up on the competition in the jockeying for the backup spot.
“Garrett Greene would come up second to discuss,” said Parker of the 5-10, 193-pound freshman from Tallahassee, Florida. “Garrett is picking up from where he left off in the spring. He has a stronger knowledge of what we’re doing, and now he’s got to continue to let it slow down, keep anxiety low and see what he sees. I think you’ll see a trend of it slowing down for him as it goes.
“He’s willing. He’s a great dude,” the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator added of Greene. “The guys love him in the locker room. He has great juice. He and Doege have a great relationship in how they share knowledge and compete in the right way. I think he’ll continue to grow.”
While the depth chart at the quarterback position isn’t likely to change between now and the Mountaineers’ season opener at Maryland on Sept. 4, certainly it is a spot that will always be the focus of attention.